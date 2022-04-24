Anushka Sharma Praises Team Of Sakshi Tanwar-starrer 'Mai' As It Trends At No.1 On Netflix

Film and Television star Sakshi Tanwar is currently being lauded for her role in the latest crime drama Mai. The actor has surely outdone herself and given an impeccable performance in the series. The series has been watched by millions of Indian Netflix users. After 10 days of being released on the OTT giant, the show is still at the number one spot on Netflix's trending web series in India. Seeing the series' success, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma recently lauded her producer brother Karnesh Ssharma and the series' team for its success.

The latest web series Mai is at the number one spot in Netflix's Top 10 shows in India list. The show was released on April 15 and has been on viewers' to-watch list. To appreciate the series' team for the same, Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram stories and shared the official poster of Mai. In the caption, she wrote, "Kudos to the team! #1 on @netflix_in." The actor further tagged her brother Karnesh Ssharma, series creator Atul Mongia, Anshai Lal and the production company Clean Slate Filmz.

More about Mai

Mai follows the life of a middle-class mom, played by Sakshi Tanwar, who leaves no bounds in finding the killers of her daughter. The show features several well-known actors including Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Seema Pahwa, Prashant Narayanan and more. The show has received positive reviews from viewers and critics.

Anushka Sharma steps down from Clean Slate Filmz

Mai is produced by Anushka Sharma's producer brother Karnesh Ssharma, under his banner Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka was also a co-founder of the production company till last month when she stepped down from her position. She penned a long note and shared it via social media to announce the same. In the note, she wrote, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in/PTI