'Mai' Twitter Review: Fans Get Goosebumps Watching Sakshi Tanwar's Crime Drama

As Sakshi Tanwar's highly-awaited thriller series Mai has been released on the OTT giant, Netflix, the audience didn't miss a chance to binge-watch the entire series in one go and share their reviews on Twitter.

The show revolves around the life of a mother, who turns merciless when she tries to find out who killed her daughter. The makers of Mai recently dropped the official trailer of the show and escalated the curiosity of the fans ahead of the release. As the show is streaming online on Netflix, here’s how the viewers are reacting to it.

Mai Twitter Review

The moment Sakshi Tanwar-starrer web series, Mai surfaced on Netflix, the fans began watching the 6-episode long show having an average of 40 minutes long episode. There were many Twitteratis who began watching the series and dropped in their reviews for the show after watching a couple of episodes. Many of them took to Twitter and mentioned how Sakshi Tanwar's performance in the show was brilliant while others stated that her performance was award-worthy. Some also shared glimpses of the notable cast members from the series and lauded their stellar performance. On the other hand, many of them also stated that Mai was a powerful emotional drama with a scintillating performance by the cast members. There were also a couple of fans who were not impressed with the crime-drama series and dropped in thumbs-down emojis to depict their reactions. Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews posted by the viewers.

Just started watching and I can definitely say that Sakshi Tanwar should win some award for this. She’s just brilliant. International Emmys, here she comes! #Mai on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/4oWeCaJPoo — hugeasmammoth.films (@hugeasmammoth_) April 15, 2022

Don't know what's wrong with these OTT directors to simp for these dark colour palettes that hurt the eyes. #mai 👎👎 — Khushboo S (@Khushboo_) April 15, 2022

More about Mai

Mai features some of the prominent actors from the industry, including Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Raima Sen, Prashant Narayanan, and Seema Pahwa, Anant Vidhat, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Omkar Jaiprakash, among others. The show is created by Atul Mongia, while Clean Slate Filmz has bankrolled it.

Image: A Still from 'Mai'