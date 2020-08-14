Are Malia And Tom Still Together? Know All About 'Below Deck Med' Couple

On the August 10 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, fans were finally introduced to the new chef of the charter yacht "The Wellington". Tom Checketts was appointed as the new chef on the show after Chef Kiko was fired by Captain Sandy on the August 3 episode. Tom Checketts is also Malia White’s boyfriend, who is known as Deckhand Bosun on the show. Malia and Tom had met while they were working together on a yacht a few years ago. They were introduced to one another by Christine Bugsy Drake who also works in yachting. Read on to find out, “Are Malia and Tom still together?”

Are Malia and Tom still together?

According to a report on Distractify, Malia and Tom have been in a predominantly long-distance relationship since they got together. Both of them work in the Yachting industry, and they are often given assignments that take them across the world. Despite the fact that the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean was filmed almost a year ago, Malia and Tom remain together. The couple often posts pictures with one another on their Instagram handle. When the Brazilian Chef Kiko got fired for preparing a lacklustre dinner for some of Captain Sandy’s most affluent guests, Tom reportedly rose to the occasion and stepped in to help out the Wellington crew.

Malia and Tom on Below Deck Mediterranean

According to the report, Malia was wary of mixing business with pleasure. The television star revealed in a recent interview that she was not “super psyched" to have her relationship on display. Malia White, who has been in a few relationships on the show, said that she was very serious about Tom and did not want her relationship to become public. However, Malia’s fears about making her relationship public were realised when Tom made his Instagram handle public. Many fans of the show started posting negative comments about Malia, who had recently told Captain Sandy about Hannah’s prescription medicines.

Malia from Below Deck: Instagram update

Malia from Below Deck is a well-known television personality. The star has over 100,000 Instagram Followers. Here are some of the best posts from Malia White's Instagram handle.

Tom from Below Deck: Instagram Update

Tom Checketts is a Yacht head chef and also a self-proclaimed traveller. Tom has over 6,000 followers on his Instagram handle, he started gaining many followers after making his Instagram public following the show's recent episode. Here are some of the best posts from Tom Checketts Instagram handle.

