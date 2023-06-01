Asur 2 Review: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti Are In Top Form; Deliver A Captivating Comeback

Asur is back after three years. Season 2 of the Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer crime thriller, is set against the backdrop of Hindu mythology. It carries forward the sur-asur saga. Season 2 is more intense and the stakes really high.

Directed by Oni Sen, Asur 2 picks up right where Season 1 left off. The system is reeling from the reign of terror that Shubh Joshi (Vishesh Bansal) had unleashed. In the previous episodes, we were introduced to Shubh, masquerading as Asur or demon, espousing his twisted mentality and justifying mindless massacre of innocents. In the new season, the thrilling cat-and-mouse chase continues while Dhananjay Rajpoot (Arshad Warsi) and Nikhil Nair (Barun Sobti) deal with their past trauma and come together to save lives.

Oni Sen throws us into the middle of chaos

In season 2, director Oni Sen wastes no time in setting up what is to come. The viewers are thrown right in the middle of the investigation that is underway. With parallel editing, the director cleverly establishes Dhananjay and Nikhil's lives, as they stand now, Shubh's backstory, his tryst with spirituality and evil plans that lie ahead. Will good be able to prevail over the evil? Will Dhananjay and Nikhil reunite to take down Shubh? These are the questions that viewers can expect answers to in the new season of Asur.

Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra in Asur 2 (Image: Screengrab from JioCinema)

Barun Sobti delivers a compelling performance

Barun Sobti as forensic expert Nikhil bares it out with a stirring display of emotions. An ‘incompetent’ father who was unable to save his daughter and a ‘failed’ husband who could not keep his family together, Nikhil is hounded with the life as was. Barun's sincerity, as he takes on this layered character, shines through. Arshad Warsi also fits into the picture with ease. Although he has found refuge in spirituality, his tainted past hunts him down. How long till he finds his way back to his duty?

Asur 2 director Oni Sen with Barun Sobti on set (Image: Barun Sobti/Instagram)

Asur 2 has set up an intense slow burner with a possibility of a thrilling showdown. Like last season, the crime solving with overtones of mythology will be the driving force. (This is based on two episodes of Asur 2 streaming on Jio Cinema).

(Rating: 3.5/5)