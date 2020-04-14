What To Watch On Hotstar: 5 Comedy Movies You Can Enjoy During Lockdown

There is no dearth of movies one can watch during the nationwide lockdown. Even though you must have seen quite a few by now, with the latest news revealing that the lockdown has been extended, you must have your new watch-list ready. In case you are wondering what to watch on Hotstar with your family, we have compiled a list of five comedy movies on Hotstar you can consider. Take a look.

Five Comedy Movies On Hotstar That Are A Must-Watch

1. Bala

This Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is a comic tale of a young man's life, who is suffering from the problem of pre-mature balding. The story is an out and out laugh riot, which keeps one engaged till the end. Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar also play pivotal roles in Bala.

2. Housefull 4

The latest edition of the successful Housefull franchise will manage to tickle your funny bone in every scene. A multi-starrer based on the lines of rebirth, Housefull 4 is a must-watch family entertainer which will keep your anxiety and stress at bay.

3. Total Dhamaal

Shot in exotic locations, Total Dhamaal is comedy movie which is available on Hotstar. A star-studded film with actors like Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Madhuri in the lead, Total Dhamaal is the third instalment of the Dhamaal franchise. All the characters in the film go through a hysterical journey in the pursuit of a treasure hunt.

4. Badhaai Ho

An unusual yet hilarious tale of a middle-aged pregnant woman, Badhaai Ho became a rage when it released. All the actors were praised by fans and critics alike. Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao played the elderly couple who get pregnant in their 50s with two grown-up kids. Ayushmann Khurrana played the lead in the comedy film.

5. Golmaal Again

Talking about comedy movies on Hotstar, there is no way we fail to mention Rohit Shetty's blockbuster hit Golmaal Again. Parineeti Chopra played a friendly ghost in the comedy film, who seeks help from her childhood friends Ajay Devgn and his gang to expose her murderer Neil Nitin Mukesh.

