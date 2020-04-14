What To Watch On Zee 5? Here's A List Of 5 Comedy Movies You Can Enjoy Amid Lockdown

OTT platform Zee 5 offers a variety of shows, films to its viewers. Since the lockdown has been extended and people would want to spend their being less anxious, we have listed the top five must-watch comedy movies on Zee 5. Let us take a look.

Read:'Sanju' To 'Heroine', List Of Movies That Were Written Keeping Specific Actors In Mind

Five Comedy Movies To Watch on Zee 5

1. DreamGirl

Source: Nushrat Bharucha Instagram

DreamGirl is an out and out comedy film with a hilarious story plot. A few men and a woman fall for a woman after conversing with her almost daily, only to realise that there is no girl on the other end. Instead, Ayushmann talks to them pretending to be a girl. This film was loved by fans and is a complete family entertainer.

Read: What To Watch On Hotstar: 5 Comedy Movies You Can Enjoy During Lockdown

2. Heyy Babyy

Source: telly_bolly Instagram

Helmed by director Sajid Khan, this is a comedy film which manages to tickle your funny bone with every scene. The story revolves around the lives of three friends, who take care of a baby after someone dropped at their door. Little do they know that one of them is that baby's real dad.

Read: What To Watch On Amazon Prime | Take A Look At 5 Patriotic Movies You Can Add To Your List

3. Great Grand Masti

Source: B4U aflam Instagram

The third edition of the Masti franchise stars Urvashi Rautela, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani in lead roles. The film is an adult comedy, with some hysterical sequences. It revolves around the lives of three friends and a revengeful ghost.

4. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Source: Bareilly Ki Barfi Instagram

This is a romantic comedy with surreal performances by Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khuranna. Based in Bareilly, this film gives your family a full dose of entertainment and comedy wrapped in a beautifully portrayed love story.

Read:Kajol And Salman Khan Have Shared Screen Space In Few Blockbuster Movies; See List

5. Phir Hera Pheri

Source: Youtube

Phir Hera Pheri is the second instalment of the Hera Phera franchise. The second part sees Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reprising their roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.