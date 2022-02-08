'Bestseller': Prime Video Drops Trailer Of Shruti Haasan's Psychological Thriller; Watch

Amazon Prime Video today dropped the trailer of the much-awaited upcoming series, Bestseller. The intelligent and gripping psychological thriller is a perfect blend of suspense and drama, which will take audiences on a journey to the dark labyrinth of flawed human nature. The series helmed by Mukul Abhyankar features an ensemble star cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles. The Amazon Original series will premiere on the streaming platform from 18 February 2022.

Speaking about the trailer, it shows novelist Tahir Wazir (played by Arjan), who is facing writer's block. He meets Meetu Mathur (Shruti), a simple girl from a small town who is a huge fan and seeks his guidance in writing her own story. Director Mukul Abhyankar shared his views behind going through the script and how he was fascinated. She shared his happiness in a press statement and said, “As soon as I read the script, I found it so exciting and thrilling, that I instantly knew it would make for a fascinating watch.”

Makers drop Bestseller trailer

Adding, he said, “My experience of working with the cast and crew of Bestseller has been amazing, right from the time I read the script to shooting with this exceptionally talented team, at some of the most authentic locations in the country.”

Apart from the director, actor Shruti was also ecstatic to share the screen space with some of the brilliant stars. “I am thrilled that Bestseller is my full-feature digital debut”, said Shruti Haasan. “When Siddharth Malhotra reached out to me for Bestseller, I was working on a number of projects and wasn’t sure if I could make this commitment, but the moment I went through the script, I couldn’t put it down. I was hooked to the layers in the story and found my character so compelling, that I just had to do it,” said Shruti. The Bestseller is the web adaptation of Indian author Ravi Subramanian’s novel with the same name. Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings.

Image: Instagram/ShrutiHaasan