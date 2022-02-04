Actress Shruti Hasan is all set to enter the digital space with her upcoming web series Bestseller. The upcoming psychological thriller film Bestseller is all set to release on Prime Video on February 18. It is a nail-biting, new-age suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings. The plot revolves around the lives of strangers who suddenly collide and their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives. Recently, Prime Video dropped the teaser of the series that intensified fans' excitement.

Prime Video released the teaser of Bestseller

Prime Video today unveiled an interesting and intriguing teaser of the upcoming Amazon Original Series, Bestseller. As a precursor to the suspense thriller, the teaser gives us a glimpse into what goes into writing a ‘Bestseller’, hinting at a narrative that is sure to keep audiences glued to the screens till the very end. The teaser opens with a narrator giving a voice-over in the background, where he starts by saying "Kaahani Ke Pehle Aksar se hi usska 'the end' Tai hota hai, Kirdaaron ka ek past jo unhe future se jodta hai." With these lines, the teaser shows the characters of the series one by one starting with Shruti Hasan.

Here take a look at the teaser-

More about the series the Bestseller

The Bestseller is the web adaptation of Indian author Ravi Subramanian’s novel with the same name. Its cast line-up is quite interesting including actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings. The series is produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and it is helmed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories from 18 February.

