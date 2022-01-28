Shruti Haasan Drops Release Date Of New Show 'Bestseller' Co-starring Mithun Chakraborty

On Shruti Haasan's birthday, the actor surprised fans with good news. The actor announced her latest series, Bestseller featured an exceptional ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni, in prominent roles. The Amazon Original series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar and written by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal.

The upcoming series Bestseller is a nail-biting, new-age suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings. When the lives of two strangers suddenly collide, their hidden motivations and ambitions surface and create a domino effect on many lives. The intriguing series is all set to premiere on Prime Video on February 18.

Shruti Haasan announces new series on her birthday

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, India in a press statement gave a brief about the series. According to her, the gripping drama is a “fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked. It’s a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story gets darker.”

Shruti Haasan announced the news with the first poster. The poster showed, Shruti, Gauahar ad Satyajeet Dubey standing with a fierce look, and Mithun is seen seated amid the backdrop of a shabby long books pile. While sharing the poster, she wrote, “Yahan kitaab aur kirdar dono ki hai apni hi kahani #BestsellerOnPrime, new series, Feb 18.” This eight-episode psychological thriller will premiere on February 18. The upcoming series has been bankrolled by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP.

Meanwhile, Shruti Hasan’s birthday celebrations turned grand after her co-star Prabhas introduced her character from the highly anticipated film Salaar. On the actor's 36th birthday, Prabhas shared a poster of Shruti and unveiled her character in the film. He revealed the actor would play the role of a young woman named Aadya. The poster saw beautiful Shruti Haasan wearing a brown coloured kurta on white bottoms as she sat giving away a thoughtful pose. “Wishing my entertaining heroine, the energy ball on set @shrutzhaasan, a very Happy Birthday (sic)”, he wrote while introducing her character.

(IMAGE: Instagram/shrutzhaasan)