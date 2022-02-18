With the competition building on OTT platforms, there are new releases every week and this Friday was no different. Among the highlights of the new releases, this Friday was the series Bestseller. The series features Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa and Gauhar Khan in the lead roles.

As soon as the show hit Amazon Prime Video, numerous netizens caught it and expressed their thoughts on it. As per the early reviews coming in, the thriller seems to be having a mixed verdict till now.

Bestseller series Twitter review

Many netizens were impressed by the plot of the film and the performances of the lead stars. 'What a series' was a comment by one.

Another Twitter user praised the manner in which the story was 'stitched' and termed it as 'mind-blowing.' Another person called it 'fantastic' and that all episodes were enjoyable.

Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa and Gauahar Khan's acts found a mention among the netizens' reviews, and this included people who didn't like the series. One wrote Shruti's performance was 'terrific' and another shared that it was 'one of the best performances'.

However, some of the audiences were not too pleased. One wrote that the makers succeeded in creating the build-up, but then 'ruined' it with a cliché. The person also mentioned 'bad writing' and 'expected twists' as factors that affected the viewing experience.

Arjan Bajwa plays the character of an accomplished author suffering from writer's block and one wondered why he could not buy his own laptop. 'Poor plot' was how the netizen described the film.

One was unhappy over the excessive use of the F-word in the series, and other series releasing online nowadays.

Bestseller series a crime-based thriller

The plot revolves around an author, suffering from writer's block, finding inspiration from the wounds of his fan, an aspiring author. As he starts writing the book, which he believed would connect to his previous book, there are attacks on all people associated by a troll, as investigation on the mysterious incidents ensues. Bestseller series consists of eight episodes that have been released together. The series also stars Sonalee Kulkarni and Satyajeet Dubey. The series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar, and Althea Kushal, Anvita Dutt have penned the script.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan