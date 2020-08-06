Big Brother All Stars: Who Will Appear In The New Season Of The Reality Show? Find Out

Fans of Big Brother have been greeted with a Big Brother-All Stars Seasons. The reality TV show’s live premiere kicked things off on Wednesday, August 5 on CBS. Fans were extremely curious to know who would comprise the Big Brother 22 cast because the network had kept this season's Big Brother contestants under wraps. Taking things one step further, the network did not announce an official list of Big Brother Cast until the contestants walked into the house on live television. Read on to find out, “Who are the contestants in Big Brother All-Stars 2020?

Read | Kylie Jenner helps big brother Rob Kardashian during his financial instability; read deets

Who are the contestants in Big Brother All-Stars 2020?

Bayleigh Dayton

Bayleigh Dayton is a 27-year-old model from Kansas City in Missouri. She currently resides in Los Angeles. Dayton previously appeared in Big Brother Season 20. She also met her husband Swaggy C on the show.

Christmas Abbott

Christmas Abbott is a 38-year-old single mom from Raleigh North Carolina. She is a highly successful fitness entrepreneur. She appeared in Big Brother Season 19.

Cody Calafiore

The 29-year-old Cody Calafiore was a runner up, in Big Brother Season 16. Calafiore is a Soccer Coach by profession. He hails from Howell, Michigan and is one of the most experienced players on the show.

Read | Kylie Jenner Had This Epic Reply To Trolls Who Took A Jibe At Her Cake-cutting

Dani Briones

Dani Briones is a 34-year-old stay-at-home mom from Orange County, California. She previously appeared in two seasons of Big Brother. Dani was the runner-up in season 8. She got married to a fellow Houseguest, Dominic Briones from season 13.

David Alexander

The 30-year-old David Alexander is a Senior Sales Representative from Los Angeles. Born and raised in Atlanta, David appeared in Big Brother Season 21. David played a good social game during his short time on the show.

Da’Vonne Rogers

Da’Vonne Rogers is a 32-year-old Inglewood, California native. She is currently working as an acting coach. Da'Vonne was the first Houseguest to figure out the twin twist in Big Brother Season 17.

Enzo Palumbo

Enzo Palumbo is a 42-year-old Insurance adjuster. He hails from and resides in Bayonne, New Jersey. In his previous appearance on the show in Season 12, Enzo was the founding member of the Brigade, one of the most famous and successful alliances in Big Brother's history. It had also helped him get to the final three.

Ian Terry

Source: Ian Terry (Twitter)

29-year-old Ian Terry is a Management Consultant from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He currently resides in Houston. Ian Terry was the winner of Big Brother Season 14.

Janelle Pierzina

Janelle Pierzina is a 40-year-old Real Estate Agent. She was born and brought up in Minneapolis and currently lives there. Janelle was featured in three previous seasons of Big Brother. She was in Season 6,7 and 14.

Read | Kylie Jenner, Kendall & Other Celebs Make Cameo In Justin & Ariana’s 'Stuck With U'

Kaysar Ridha

40-year-old Kaysar Ridha is a Biotech Executive. He hails from Irvine California. He has appeared in Big Brother Season 6 and 7. In season 6, Kaysar was the first Houseguest who got voted back into the game by the viewers

Keesha Smith

Keesha Smith is a 42-year-old waitress from Los Angeles. Born and raised in Ohio, she appeared in Big Brother Season 10. She has also voted America's Favourite Houseguest for her season and ultimately placed fourth.

Kevin "KC" Campbell

Kevin "KC" Campbell is 41-year-old Ad agency executive. He currently lives in San Diego, California. He was seen in Big Brother Season 11 earlier.

Memphis Garrett

Memphis Garrett is a Tennessee native. He is currently living in Florida. The 37-year-old Restaurateur was last seen in Big Brother Season 10.

Nicole Anthony

25-year-old Nicole Anthony is a popular podcast host. Currently living in Long Island, she last appeared in Big Brother Season 21. He was voted America’s most favourite houseguest of the season.

Read | Why was Christmas from Big Brother Arrested? Here is what the contestant did

Nicole Franzel

28-year-old Nicole Franzel is a social media influencer. She hails from Michigan. Franzel had won the Big Brother Season 18.

Tyler Crispen

Tyler Crispen was last seen in Season 20. The 25-year-old social media influencer is currently a resident of South Carolina. he was the Runner-up and America's Favorite Houseguest in his season. He currently lives with his girlfriend, Angela Rummans, who he met in the house.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.