Kylie Jenner, Kendall & Other Celebs Make Cameo In Justin & Ariana’s 'Stuck With U'

Everyone is stuck at home, and in this time of crisis, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber released a video that will cheer up their fans. The song was released on May 8, 2020, and it featured several celebs who we all love so much. Take a look at Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber's Stuck with U's famous cameos that you can spot.

Read Also | Kylie Jenner Treats Fans With Daughter Stormi Webster's Adorable Picture

Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Stuck with U

It’s a collaboration that fans have wanted for years. In the time of quarantine, it has finally happened. Both Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have come together and released their song Stuck with U. This song features several celebrities and also featured countless fans who submitted their video to be featured in the official song. In the song, we can see Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner who made a special cameo together. Both Kylie and Kendall Jenner were seen dancing on Kylie's brand new tennis court in her $36.5 million estate.

Read Also | Kylie Jenner Buys Property In Hidden Hills Previously Owned By Miley Cyrus For $15 Million

Apart from this, Stephen and Ayesha Curry also made a surprise appearance in the song. They were seen sitting on an outdoor sofa while drinking milk. Other then this, Eric Stonestreet, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Chance the Rapper, Demi Lovato, Kirsten Corley, Jaden Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lil Dicky were also seen in the official music video.

Read Also | Kylie Jenner And Her Daughter Stormi Look Like Twins In An Adorable Throwback Picture

While other celebs were seen in the video, Ariana was seen cuddling with her dog and at the tail-end of the video, a new face also was seen popping up. This person with Ariana was with Dalton Gomez. It is rumoured that he is Ariana’s boyfriend since March of 2020. But nothing is confirmed by both of them yet.

Read Also | Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Posting Photoshopped Pics From Her Met Gala Appearances

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber was seen with his wife Hailey Baldwin in the beautiful Canadian countryside. They both have been isolating there for the last few weeks. This video is a unique way in which the stars have completed the task of raising money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. Here is how fans are reacting.

ITS SO LOVELY — imi | #stuckwithutonight (@needygoose) May 8, 2020

IT'S SO BEAUTIFUL — derin💚 (@bieberscIarke) May 8, 2020

Best 2020 collab!! Love you guys ♥️ @ArianaGrande — Derik Fein (@DerikFein) May 8, 2020

thank u for this — miranda 🦋 (@miranndaxo) May 8, 2020

i love this song already omg pic.twitter.com/HzUyBAb3Nr — daniel. (@butera) May 8, 2020

THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL IM CRYING MY EYES OUT — hil is a fan account (@grandesheal) May 8, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.