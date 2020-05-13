Kylie Jenner Had This Epic Reply To Trolls Who Took A Jibe At Her Cake-cutting

Kylie Jenner was truly a badass mommy in the real sense on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020 and had her own sassy way to give it back to her trollers. Kylie Jenner took to her social media on the occasion Mother's Day 2020, to showcase the yummy cake she had received. However, while Kylie Jenner was cutting her cake, some fans began to troll her on how she was cutting the slice of her own cake.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Treats Fans With Daughter Stormi Webster's Adorable Picture

Kylie Jenner had the most badass reply to her trolls who took a dig at her cake-cutting on Mother's Day 2020

But it seems that Kylie Jenner was in no mood to listen to those trolls so she shared another picture on her social media wherein she shared a picture of the cake where she cut a slice right from the centre of it. One of her fans also shared the image of the cake on social media.

The fan also took a dig at all the trolls asking them if they had any business on commenting on Kylie Jenner's cake cutting on the occasion of Mother's Day 2020. Take a look at the picture of the cake which was cut later by Kylie Jenner as an epic reply to her fans.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner's New Neighbours In Hollywood, Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

Fans were angry that Kylie Jenner cut her personal cake that way, in the first picture, so she cut it this way in the second picture. Which is better? Which is anyone’s business? pic.twitter.com/UFNKywW4kx — Favour💓❤️ (@__Faves) May 11, 2020

Kylie Jenner shared beautiful picture with her daughter Stormi Webster on Mother's Day 2020

However, these nasty trolls did not hinder Kylie Jenner's Mother's Day 2020 celebrations. Kylie Jenner had a lovely time on the occasion along with her adorable 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kylie Jenner took to her social media to share some pictures wherein Stormi can be making seen getting all goofy while she is taking a selfie with her.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Gets Rid Of Her Acrylic Nails And Shows Off Her Natural Nails

The cute munchkin seemed to have enjoyed a good bath right before the picture was taken as she had a grey towel wrapped around her head while she was nestled on her mother's lap. Kylie also had a heartfelt caption along with the post. Calling her cutie patootie, Stormi Webster to be her 'little love', she called it the greatest gift to be a mother. Take a look at Kylie Jenner's picture with her daughter Stormi Webster.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.