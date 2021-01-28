'Big Little Lies' Author Liane Moriarty To Release Her Book Apples Never Fall In September

Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty is all set to entertain fans with her new novel titled Apples Never Fall. The novel will revolve around the story of family, tennis and a mysterious absence. Henry Holt announced Wednesday that Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall will release and be out from September 14, 2021.

According to ABC News, in the book, his characters include retired tennis coaches Stan and Joy Delaney and their four adult children, as the author takes readers back behind the closed doors of an otherwise quiet suburb. Now, according to Holt, Joy Delaney has vanished and her children are reexamining their parents' marriage and family background with young, frightened eyes. Is her disappearance linked to last year's mystery house guest? Or have things never been as rosy in the Delaney household as they seemed?

Also read | Where Was 'Big Little Lies' Filmed? Know All About The Shooting Locations

The previous books of the writer include Truly Madly Guilty and Nine Perfect Strangers, which came out in 2018 and are being adapted for the Hulu miniseries starring Nicole Kidman. Big Little Lies, published in 2014, is the basis for the Emmy-winning HBO series starring Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley. Meryl Streep joined the cast of this critically acclaimed show in her second season, which begins where the original storyline comes to an end.

Big Little Lies reviews

Big Little Lies is an American television series that was premiered in 2017. It tells the story of three well-to-do young women named Madeline, Jane, and Celeste who live in Monterey, California. Murder is taking place in this town, and their lives are forever changing. The series is based on a book of the same name written by Liane Moriarty.

The series has been created by David E Kelley. The show has been airing for two seasons and 14 episodes. Big Little Lies received an IMDB rating of 8.5/10 from the audience. Viewers loved the TV series for an intriguing and emotional storyline, well-developed characters, great direction, exquisite photography, and a good screenplay.

Also read | https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/bills-close-in-on-clinching-1st-afc-east-title-in-25-years.html

Following the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning, HBO series Big Little Lies produced by and starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, the TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, starring Kidman alongside Melissa McCarthy and Luke Evans, has recently finished filming and is due to be released this year by Hulu.

Also read | One Airport Could Have Been Designated In North India For Import Of Flowers: Hight Court

Also read | Nathan Lyon Has THIS Record That No Other Indian Or Australian Test Bowler Possesses

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.