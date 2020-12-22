Big Mouth Voice Actors: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, & Other Stars Who Lent Their Voices

Big Mouth is an animated coming-of-age sitcom television series which is created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. The series revolves around teens based on Kroll and Goldberg’s upbringing in suburban New York. It was released on Netflix with the first season releasing in September 2017, second and third season in October 2018 and February 2019 respectively. Read all the Big Mouth voice cast details here:

Big Mouth's voice cast

Also read: Big Mouth Season 4: Who Voices Tito The Mosquito? Find Out Here

Nick Kroll

Nick Kroll has lent his voice for several roles such as Nicholas Arsenio, Maurice who's the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, Lola Ugfuglio Skumpy, an ill-tempered popular girl, Nick Starr, the future version of Nick and many others. Alongside being an actor, he is also a comedian, writer and producer. He is popular for his roles in Kroll Show, The Oh, Hello Show, The League, Adult Beginners, The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Also read: Transgender Person Found Dead In Goa; One Held

John Mulaney

John has lent his voice for Andrew Glouberman, Mint, Babe the Bule Ox and Detective Florez. He is a stand-up comedian, writer, producer and actor. He is best known for his work as a writer on Saturday Night Live. He has appeared in Mulaney, Oh Hello:the P’dcast. He has also voiced Peter Porker/Spider-Ham in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Jessi Khein

Jessica Cobain is voiced by Jessi Klein. She is a renowned actor, writer and stand-up comedian. She has appeared on shows such as The Showbiz Show with David Spade, VH1’s Best Week Ever. Jessi has also worked as a director for Comedy Central.

Also read: Recap 2020: Best International Female Celebs In Web Series Who Won Netizens' Hearts

Jason Mantzoukas

Jason voiced Jay Bilzerian who is a brash Armenian American boy obsessed with magic and sex. Jason is a renowned character actor, comedian, writer and a podcaster. He is popular for his roles in The League, How Did This Get Made?, The Dictator, Sleeping with Other People, They Came Together, Conception and many more.

Fred Armisen

Fred lent his voice for Elliot Birch, Nick's loving father. Fred is a renowned actor, writer, producer and also a musician. He is best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Fred has also founded ThunderAnt.com, a website that features the comedy sketches created with Brownstein, He is also the bandleader and frequent drummer for the Late Night with Seth Meyers house band, The 8G Band.

Image Source: A still from Big Mouth

Also read: Recap 2020: 5 Best Tamil Web Series Of This Year That Should Not Be Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.