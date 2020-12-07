Big Mouth Season 4: Who Voices Tito The Mosquito? Find Out Here

Big Mouth is one of the funniest animated sitcoms. The coming of age adult animated series is created by writer Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The plot of the series explores subjects like puberty and portrays frankness about the human body and sex. The first season premiered on Netflix in 2017 and became an instant hit. Currently, the series is in its fourth season on the streaming service giant.

As Big Mouth season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix, a lot of people have been curious to know about the voice actors behind the characters. Several people have been wondering about the Big Mouth Tito the mosquito character and have been thinking about who voices Tito the mosquito in Big Mouth season 4? For all the people who are confused about the Big Mouth Tito the mosquito voice actor, here is everything you need to know about it.

Who voices Tito the mosquito in Big Mouth season 4?

In the Big Mouth season 4, Tito the mosquito is voiced by Comedian Maria Bamford. She joined the star-studded cast of Big Mouth in its fourth season. Like almost all other Big Mouth voice cast members, Maria Bamford is also from a comedy background. Apart from her several movies, she is best known for her work on the small screens. Maria Bamford has acted in recurring roles on the comedy series Fresh Off the Boat, Benched and Arrested Development.

Big Mouth Tito the mosquito voice actor

Maria Bamford has her own Netflix original series Lady Dynamite to too. Before working in Big Mouth season 4, Maria Bamford has lent her voice for characters in BoJack Horseman, Adventure Time, CatDog and American Dad! According to a report by Decider, she is known for her frank way of discussing her own mental health problems and mentioning her diagnosis of OCD and bipolar disorder in her stand up acts.

Big Mouth Tito the mosquito character

Big Mouth Tito the mosquito character is a new threat that the group encounters at camp and it will follow then when they head back home too. The viewers first encounter this creature when it is preying on Nick’s fears. Tito interacts with the characters and fills their heads with various things like worries and stress which sometimes leads to paralyzing effects.

Image Credits: Still from the trailer

