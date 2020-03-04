Fans Of 'The Office' Can Earn $1,000 In 9 Days Just By Binge-watching The Show

Earning a whopping amount of cash by just watching your favourite TV show is now possible. A news publishing house stated that USDish, an authorized retailer of DISH Network, is willing to pay $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office show in 9 days. The makers of the show are up for it as they are celebrating 15 years of The Office. The makers are in search for the Office superfan who “isn’t superstitious… just a little stitious” towards the popular comedy show. A statement released by the makers read: “Similar (but better) to Michael Scott’s “Scott’s Tots” initiative, we want to pay someone $1k to watch 15 hours of The Office in just 9 days.” Read more about the latest offer which is laid out by the makers of the show.

Also Read | The Office Actor John Krasinski Speaks About Reuniting With His 'Office' Colleagues

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Appoints Narendra Modi To The Office Of The Prime Minister Of India

USDish.com to pay $1,000 to The Office superfan

USDish.com has promised to pay the person who successfully watched 15 hours of The Office in 9 days. The makers have also promised the winner a $1,000 Netflix gift card, and a dream job kit with The Office swag. People who are interested in taking a part in this activity can easily apply here: https://usdish.com/get-paid-to-watch-the-office. The deadline for application is March 16, 5 p.m. MST. This is not the first time they are doing something like this. In October last year, the company had paid a viewer $1,300 for watching 13 Stephen King movies.



This contest is open only to US residents.

Also Read | Gully Boy X The Office Mashup Is Something You Cannot Miss; Watch Video

Also Read | The Office Feature Film: Enthusiastic Fans React To 'Threat Level Midnight'

Also Read | Is The Office Attendance Register A Potential Obituary Column?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.