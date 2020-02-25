The Office Actor John Krasinski Speaks About Reuniting With His 'Office' Colleagues

The Office is an American sitcom which aired on NBC for 8 years, starting from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013. The show completed 9 successful seasons at the television and depicted the day-to-day lives of office going employees situated in the Scranton. Pennsylvania. The show starred an ensemble cast including John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, and B. J. Novak in the lead roles. Recently, one of the main leads of the show, John Krasinski admitted that he wishes for a reunion of the cast of the series.

John Krasinski speaks about wanting The Office reunion

In an interview with an eminent American men's magazine, John Krasinski admitted that he wants to reunite with his 'Office' colleagues and would want to essay the role of Jim Halpert, which he played in the previous seasons, yet again on NBC's highly acclaimed show The Office. He spoke about the importance the show holds in his heart as it has majorly contributed to the success in his career. He also did not hold back but express his feelings about The Office by describing it as the most important experience in his professional life.

Krasinski stated that the show was his beginning and will be his end because he is pretty sure that at the end of his career, he will still be recognised as Jim. The actor also added that it was his first experience with Hollywood and was also the first creative family he ever had. He further said that in many ways, they will always be the most important people in his life while the show will be the most important experience of his career. John concluded his statement by saying that if they plan for a reunion, he would love to be a part of it. It will be interesting for the show's fans to see what John Krasinski's costars have to say about the reunion.

