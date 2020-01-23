Gully Boy X The Office Mashup Is Something You Cannot Miss; Watch Video

Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, and Siddhant Chaturvedi was one of the most anticipated of 2019. The Office is among the best mockumentary sitcom television series. Now, the two have been merged in an unexpected way, read to know more.

The Office – Gully Boy

Gully Boy and The Office, both streams on one same OTT platform which is Amazon Prime Video. The two have been merged in a video uploaded by Amazon Prime Video India on the office Instagram handle. The video has scenes from The Office and Gully Boy’s popular song Apna Time Aayega is added to it, see below.

Most of the scenes are from season 3, episode 8, The Merger, where Michael Scott (Steve Carell) welcomes the other brunch by showing a video. It was called “Lazy Scranton”, Scott and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) describes the city with a rap. Other scenes are from various episodes that end with the Parkour scene, where Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) jumps in a box. The original full video was named Straight Outta Scranton.

Fans reacted in a hilarious way to the video as they commented on the post. Fans commented Aamcha Scranton, Identity theft is not a joke MC Sher - Dwight, the OG gully boy, Straight outta Dharavi and more. See some other funny post of The Office, from their official Instagram handle.

Gully Boy was directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Reema Kagti and Zoya. The music album of the film became popular and it led to an increase in the unground hip-hop culture in India. The film was nominated for India’s entry into Oscar 2020, but could not make it to the final list.

