Bridgerton 3: Shonda Rhimes Reveals Next Season Is In The Works; 'writers Hard At Work'

Bridgerton season 2 recently released on Netflix and fans of the show were over the moon with the news as they wondered what fate had in store for the Bridgerton siblings. The show is all about Anthony, Benedict, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, Colin, Daphne and Hyacinth and how they navigate through life and their relationships in London. The executive producers of the show, Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen recently opened up about the next season of Bridgerton and mentioned it was already in the works.

All about Bridgerton 3

The duo spoke to Entertainment Tonight and shed some light on the next season of the hit Netflix show starring Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan and others. They promised they were getting a 'little creative' as they revealed that Bridgerton 3 was already in the works. Based on the novel series by Julia Quinn, fans can't wait to see what the makers have in store for them after the most recent release of Bridgerton season 2.

Shonda Rhimes spoke to the publication about the show and mentioned that the team was 'hard at work' writing for the next season of the show and that it was still in progress. As per People, she said, "We got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

Chris Van Dusen then revealed that he would love for each season of the show to focus on a different Bridgerton sibling, hinting that the show would have eight seasons. Shonda Rhimes then added that the seasons to come will follow the romantic stories of the Bridgerton siblings, but mentioned that the team did not plan on 'going in order'. According to People, he said-