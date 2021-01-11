'Bridgerton' Cast Members Rege-Jean Page And Phoebe Dynevor Address Dating Rumours

Bridgerton is currently one of the most talked-about shows all over the globe. It is a period drama series that premiered on Netflix last month. Bridgerton cast features several talented actors. Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor play the roles of Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton. They are the on-screen couples of the series. Their chemistry earned praises from the audiences as well as the viewers. However, social media was abuzz with netizens speculating that the couple is dating in real life too. In a recent interview, the on-screen couple was asked about their off-screen romance. Here is a look at what Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor had to say about it.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor on rumours of them dating

The duo dodged the question when asked about their romance off-screen. During an interview with Access Hollywood, the duo was asked about the off-camera status of their relationship. Talking about it, Rege-Jean Page said with a laugh that everything that they needed to know was on camera. He added that beautiful scripts were responsible for the sparks that went between him and Phoebe Dynevor. He feels that the sparky words, scripts and material are more than enough. On the other hand, Phoebe Dynevor stayed quiet while Paige dodged the question.

The host jokingly said that the two were actually sitting together while the interview went on. The interview happened online and the two were on separate locations. As Page answered the questions, he also joked that the two were playing footsie under there while the hosts asked them questions about their real-life relationship status.

Bridgerton

In the series, Phoebe Dynevor plays the role of Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset played by Rege-Jean Page is also winning the hearts of audiences. In the show, the two of them pretended to be engaged early in the show so that Daphne could avoid all the men her brother tried to set her up with. On the other hand, Simon does not face questions about his vow. The drama series is based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of Regency London and centres around the Bridgerton family.

Image Credits: Phoebe Dynevor Instagram

