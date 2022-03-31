'Bridgerton': Golda Rosheuvel & Other Fan-favourite Stars Returning To Netflix's Prequel

Bridgerton season 2 was recently released on OTT giant, Netflix and became the talk of the town as it deep dived into the lives of the Bridgerton siblings. Netflix has now announced the cast for its upcoming Bridgerton prequel series and fans were glad to know that some of their favourite stars would reprise their roles in the untitled project. The series will be penned by Shonda Rhimes and will star India Ria Amarteifio as the young Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton prequel series cast

The upcoming series will be all about Queen Charlotte, played by Golda Rosheuvel, who will also be part of the show. It will give fans a glimpse into her rise to power and also include details about her marriage to King George. India Amarteifio will take on the role of the Queen's younger self in the show and will share the screen with Corey Mylchreest, who will play the young King George, according to a report by Variety. Other fan-favourite actors who will reprise their roles in the show include Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who played Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton in the first two hit seasons of the show. Netflix recently announced that India Amarteifio has been roped in to play the young Queen and broke the news to fans online as they wrote, "For her next series, Shonda Rhimes will chronicle Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power in a prequel that will see Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Ria Amarteifio join the Bridgerton-verse as Young Queen Charlotte."

All hail Queen Charlotte!



With the earlier Bridgerton seasons being a hit on Netflix, the makers have already begun preparations for season 3. The producers of the show, Shonda Rhimes and Chris Van Dusen spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the same as they promised that Bridgerton season 3 would be more 'creative' and that the writers are already 'hard at work' developing the next season of the show. Speaking about the same, Rhimes said, "We got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

Image: Twitter/@tuesdayrosales