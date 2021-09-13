Bridgerton's Shondaland Training Program To Be Part Of $1.6 Million Netflix UK Careers

Online streaming giant Netflix is reportedly investing £1.2 million ($1.6 million) in a new careers initiative for the UK creative industry. According to Variety, the initiative will include a training program with Shondaland, the production company that backed the global smash hit television period drama, Bridgerton.

According to the report, five trainees will be receiving hands-on experience as they work across different departments on one of Shondaland's productions. The initiative named Grow Creative UK is modelled to help develop and support the careers and training of up to 1000 people across the UK through Netflix's original productions, its partners and education institutions.

It will be focusing on enhancing the skills of below the line new and emerging English talent, especially those people from diverse backgrounds. The online streaming platform will be providing training opportunities on its UK based scripted and non-scripted productions such as Bridgerton, Sex Education, The Witcher and Top Boy, along with production and industry partners.

Reportedly, the OTT platform has also committed an additional £300,000 investment over the upcoming three years into The London Screen Academy, following an initial £300,000 investment in 2020. Over the past year, Netflix has invested over £1.5 million aiming to bring more diverse voices into the entertainment industry and supporting several organisations such as the Identity School of Acting, MAMA Youth Project and Million Youth Media, and charities providing young people with the skills, networks and training to break into the industry. This also comes in addition to the launch of the inaugural Documentary Talent Fund and the Biska K. Ali Netflix Screenwriters Fellowship in association with Sky.

Speaking about the new opportunity, Netflix's UK training manager, Alison Small said that they are trying to 'open the door to people and support them.' Small added that they want to 'be the studio that provides the most training opportunities in the UK and across all their content and productions there.' The training manager concluded that they aim to 'really make a difference and diversify the industry.'

Meanwhile, 2020's release Bridgerton is a television period drama series that is created by Chris Van Dusen and backed by Shonda Rhimes. The series is based on Julia Quinn's novels that are set in the competitive world of Regency-era London's ton during the season when debutantes are presented at court. The series also marks Rhimes's first scripted Netflix series. It stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Jonathan Bailey, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor among others.

