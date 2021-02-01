British Royal Family's Documentary, Featured In 'The Crown' Season 3, Leaked On YouTube

The British Royal Family is one of the most famous and influential families in the world. Common people have always wondered what it is like to be a part of one of the most highly regarded families and their wishes came true when the Royal Family Documentary was released in the year 1969. Ardent viewers of the Netflix series titled The Crown, which sheds light on the Queen's life can recollect the scenes where the documentary filming was featured, inside the Buckingham Palace, in order to give the world a glimpse of how the British Royal Family lives. Decades later, the documentary has resurfaced on Youtube, after being banned. Read on to know more about it.

Royal Family Documentary resurfaces on Youtube after decades

According to a report by CNN, the Royal Family Documentary has been released on Youtube, years after it was banned in the 1970s. The documentary first aired in the year 1969 and provided viewers across the globe a glimpse of what it is like to be a part of the British Monarch's family. The 110-minute film was watched by 30 million people in 1969 and remains one of UK's most-viewed television broadcasts and is said to have been watched by 350 million people worldwide.

The documentary simply titled Royal Family was released and then taken down from Youtube after citing copyright issues. The film contained scenes from the everyday lives of the prestigious family, including Prince Edward learning to read, trips on the Royal Train, a family barbecue at Balmoral in Scotland, and a visit from President Richard Nixon. The documentary's production was more recently depicted in the Netflix series The Crown season 3, which portrayed the royals' displeasure at having TV cameras inside their premises.

According to a report by People, Princess Anne, the second child of Queen Elizabeth ll and her only daughter revealed that she never liked the idea of the Royal Family film. She always thought of it as a rotten idea. She stated that the attention had already been brought on, ever since they were children and the last thing she needed was greater access to their lives.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the release of the documentary on Youtube. The film was made after the royals granted the BBC unique access to film their everyday lives. The family was increasingly seen as being out of touch with regular society in the 1960s, and the program was considered an attempt to regain relevance.

Image Credits: The Royal Family Official Instagram Account

