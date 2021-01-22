Bling Empire's Christine Chiu's Net Worth Will Leave The Show's Fans Impressed

Reality TV became a great form of escapism, during the coronavirus pandemic for many. Popular Franchises such as Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Bachelor worked their charm on many audiences. In 2021, Netflix has brought a brand new reality show to entertain its ever-growing fanbase. The Bling Empire premiered on the streaming giant on January 15, 2021. Bling Empire Season 1 showcased a group of super-wealthy Asian American friends jetting around the world and attending glamorous parties. Read on to find out Christine Chiu’s net worth.

Christine Chiu's net worth

According to a report in Celebrity net worth portal, Christine Chiu who is an heiress from Taiwan and is married to celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Gabriel Chiu is worth somewhere around $80 million. Aside from owning a medispa and being a mother, Christine is also a self-proclaimed "couture collector". Fans saw that over the course of Bling Empire, she's shown decked out in nothing but the most glamorous outfits and jewellery.

Her Instagram handle is full of high-fashion content and ever-changing styles. A frequent attendee at fashion shows, Christine buys at least one item at every show and is a regular at Paris fashion week. There's no doubt that the 38-year-old lives a lavish lifestyle, but that isn't to say that they don't give back.

In a recent interview with Oprah Mag, Christine revealed that she is on the board of 27 nonprofits. She also shared that she along with her husband, "invest 50 per cent of every net dollar that comes into Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery back into [their] community." Fans would be thrilled to know that the Chius have a close relationship with the British royal family and opened The Prince's Foundation Chiu Integrated Health Programme, in Scotland, in partnership with the Prince of Wales in 2019.

More about Christine Chiu

Aside from being a wealthy socialite, Chiu is also a businesswoman, a philanthropist, and an avid fashionista. The report in Oprah Mag reveals that the socialite was born in Taiwan, and attended Pepperdine University, in London, England, where she studied international business. She started her career as a PR in the beauty space, which is how she met and married Dr Gabriel Chiu, a plastic surgeon. The pair now The two owns a luxury medispa, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, that is no stranger to celebrity patients. Christine works as the managing director for her husband’s company.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

