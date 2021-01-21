'She Is ARMY': BTS Fans Excited After Finding US Vice President Kamala Harris Follows Band

BTS’ growing fanbase includes the first woman biracial vice president of the United States Kamala Harris and the K-POP fans cannot keep calm. The first female Vice President to enter the White House on January 20 was found following the popular seven-member South Korean boy band out of her official Twitter account, and members were exalted that she, in fact, is an ARMY. This has put the critics’ perception to rest that the BTS’s success comes from young, fanatical teenage girls, and the award-winning band and the K-POP members are head over heels to find Harris in their family.

Following the inaugural ceremony of Vice President Kamala Harris, Twitter assigned her a new official account that followed artists, politicians, and world leaders. Her account, meanwhile, also followed @BTS_twt, the official Twitter account of the Grammy-nominated K-pop group, BTS on the microblogging site. Some of the ARMY noticed that Harris’ summer playlist included BTS’ hit single Boy With Luv, from Map of the Soul: Persona featuring Halsey. This, however, didn’t come as a surprise to many other ARMY on social media who reminded how the leader of the boy band, RM, composed lyrics to MIC Drop inspired by the Democratic, 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama. Not just that, a BTS promotional video for the Invictus Games featured Obama and the British Royal Family.

Obama, known for his sarcastic speech and sense of humour inspired served as the catalyst for the K-POP with his final White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech that ended with him saying, “Obama out!” as he dropped his microphone on the ground, an age-old hip-hop culture. Written originally in Korean, the band went a step ahead in translating the soundtrack for the democratic leader in English for his well-wishers and followers to tune in. Obama meanwhile, often seized the opportunity to admire the South Korean popular culture. Apart from the US Vice President Harris, the band is followed by prominent celebrities namely Karamo Brown of Netflix’s Queer Eye, RuPaul of the reality competition series RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, and Maria Canals-Barrera, also known as Theresa Russo from Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, among many others.

