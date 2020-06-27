Actor Tripti Dimri Opens Up About Her Life In Delhi & Her Latest Netflix Film 'Bulbbul'

Tripti Dimri recently spoke about her life living in Delhi. The actor in an interview with a news portal spoke about several things she faced when she used to live with her parents in the city. Tripti also spoke about her latest project Bulbbul that has been gaining tremendous positive reviews from fans who have watched the show.

Bulbbul's Tripti Dimri says she avoids going out after dark

Tripti Dimri in an interview with a news portal revealed that she is originally from Uttarakhand. She also remarked that when growing up in Delhi, she faced a lot of restrictions. Tripti Dimri continued saying that the society in Delhi is quite conservative. She further said that even to this day when she goes back home, she prefers to avoid stepping out of her house after 8 or 9 pm. According to a news portal, Tripti believes that people think it is unsafe for women on the streets. She further added that people assume that just because a woman is out at night, it can be a bit dangerous for them, according to a news portal.

Tripti Dimri continued that she believed in this mind set, until she moved to Mumbai for work. According to a news portal, the Bulbbul actor said that living with certain kind of people, she too had started to believe in all those things. She said that the mentality did not leave her even after she moved to Mumbai. However, with time Tripti Dimri realised that it is not her fault and thus her perception began to change in a way, as quoted in the report.

Speaking about her latest hit Netflix film Bulbbul, Tripti Dimri has been receiving amazing reviews from fans as well as critics. Fans have praised the actor for her amazing acting skills and have even gone on to applaud the director for the amazing storytelling. In the same interview with the news portal, Tripti Dimri revealed that she blindly followed what Anvita Dutt was instructing her from the first day itself. The actor placed her trust in the director and thus she believes things started to work out for good due to that, according to a news portal.

