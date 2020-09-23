Carole Baskin's Net Worth Proves That She's Truly 'dancing With The Stars'; Read

Carole Baskin is a big-cat rights activist, who works in a non-profit animal sanctuary which is based near Tampa, Florida. Carole Baskin grabbed headlines when she featured in the much-acclaimed Netflix Drama, Tiger King. Here is everything you need to know about the animal rights activist’s massive net worth. Read details.

Also Read | 'Virus Hurting Us, Not Health Measures', Says Fauci As US Surpasses 200,000 Deaths

Carole Baskin's net worth

According to filmdaily.com, Carole Baskin’s net worth is estimated to be around 1 million USD to 10 million USD. Converted in rupees, Carole Baskin’s net worth becomes Rs 7,35,41,900- Rs Rs 73,54,19,000 (Rs 7.35 crores- Rs 73.54 crores). Reportedly, Carole Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary, which rescues and houses exotic cats, and rehabilitates injured or orphaned native wild cats. The sanctuary operates in Hillsborough County, Florida, United States.

A report published in famouscelebrityhomes.com claims that Carole owned a mansion in Florida. However, earlier this year, the animal rights activist put up her house for $230,000 after she allegedly received a threat from her fans. Carole has also launched her own podcast 'The Cat Chat’ to promote activism against private zoos.

Also Read | Indian Navy And Royal Australian Navy To Join For PASSEX Joint Exercise On September 23-24

On the work front

In her career, Carole was also seen in 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, which is an American dance competition television series that first premiered in June on NBC. The format of the show is about celebrity, who is paired with a professional dancer. Each couple performs dances and competes against the others for judges' points and audience votes. The couple, who receives the lowest combined total of judges' points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only one champion dance pair is elected.

Also Read | 'Virus Hurting Us, Not Health Measures', Says Fauci As US Surpasses 200,000 Deaths

Carole amassed immense popularity when she featured in the much-acclaimed Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The show has been the talk of the town ever since it premiered in March on the streaming giant. The much-loved show is a crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic.

Hosted by Joel McHale, the show focuses on the interconnection of big cat conservationists. Reportedly, the show was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release, making it one of Netflix's most successful releases to date.

Also Read | Indian Navy And Royal Australian Navy To Join For PASSEX Joint Exercise On September 23-24

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from Nicki Swift channel)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.