Indian Navy And Royal Australian Navy To Join For PASSEX Joint Exercise On September 23-24

The Indian Navy is all set to take part in the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Royal Australian Navy on September 23 and 24 in the East Indian Ocean region. HMAS Hobart from the Australian Navy will participate in PASSEX while on the other hand, INS Sahyadri and INS Karmuk will participate from Indian Navy's side. As per the official press release, Indian Maritime Patrol Aircraft will also be a part of PASSEX along with helicopters from both sides.

INDO-Australian PASSEX

The passage exercise between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy is a reflection of the strong Indo-Australian bilateral relations as comprehensive strategic partners especially in terms of defence cooperation, the press release regarding the exercise said. It added that this exercise will further strengthen the bond between the Indian Navy and the Royal Australian Navy as well as both the governments. PASSEX expresses the efforts put in by both countries to work together to 'enhance the safety and security of the global commons in accordance with international regulations' as per the official press release. Indian Navy and Royal Australian Navy also undertake exercises on regular bases like AUSINDEX which is conducted biennially. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, PASSEX will be restricted to non-contact activities in order to prevent any physical contact between the officers of both the Navies.

PASSEX is a regular exercise conducted by the Indian Navy with other friendly nation's Navies to maintain diplomatic and political relations. These exercises are usually organised with foreign Navies while visiting each other's ports or during a rendezvous at sea. PASSEX aims to improve the understanding between the Navies and enhance interoperability while acquiring the best knowledge and practices from each other. These passage exercises include advanced surface and anti-air exercise as well as weapon firings and seamanship exercises. It also involves cross deck flying operations as well as naval maneuvers. The sole aim of PASSEX is to ensure that the Navies have the ability to communicate and coordinate with each other without any troubles which ensure that they will be able to do so in case of a war or for the purpose of humanitarian relief.

INS Sahyadri & INS Karmuk

Commissioned in 2012, INS Sahyadri is a Shivalik class warship which means that its a multi-role ship. Shivalik-class ships are the ones that are built with improved stealth mode as well as land attack capabilities. Commissioned in 2004, INS Karmuk is a Kora-class corvette. This basically means that this warship is a small-sized surface combatant.

