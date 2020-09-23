'Virus Hurting Us, Not Health Measures', Says Fauci As US Surpasses 200,000 Deaths

As the US crossed another grim milestone, US top infectious disease expert and the leading member of the coronavirus task force, Anthony Fauci said that it is the virus, not the public health measures that were hurting people. In addition, he said asked people to look upon the heath measures as a ‘pathway’ to resume the economy and not as an ‘obstacle’.

“No, the virus is hurting us, not the public health measures. The public health measures really should be looked upon as a vehicle, or a pathway to reopen the economy and to get the country back and to get employment back, it shouldn't be looked upon as an obstacle,” he said speaking at The Atlantic Festival.

The country has recorded over 200,814 deaths and 6897432 cases ever since the pandemic hit the nation in January. A total of 39,000 cases and 22, 921 fatalities were recorded on September 22. Fauci has often highlighted the need to practice safety measures, often going against the opinion of President Donald Trump.

In his address, Fauci also revealed that he and his family were being threatened as he was asking people to wear a mask and follow physical distancing norms. “They are threatening me as if I am doing something that was harmful to them”, he asserted.

'People need a consistent message'

Elaborating further, he said that the general public needed a message that was “consistent” and which they could believe adding that the Americans were living in a very ‘divisive society’ right now. Accusing people of using pandemic for political gains, he added that wearing or not wearing a mask has become a statement.

Earlier, Fauci had said that it would take another year before life returns to ‘normality’ even if a successful COVID-19 vaccine is approved in the next few months. On a grime note, Fauci added that even though 30 US states have reported a fall in the cases, the pandemic is likely to worsen.

