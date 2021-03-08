Cast Of 'Married To Medicine' Season 8's Cast List; Details About Who Will Be There

Married to Medicine is a reality show about socialite women in Atlanta that has a total of 7 seasons. The show is very popular among fans and the latest season of the show is about to release soon. Here is more information about Married to Medicine's cast.

Married to Medicine cast 2021

Mariah Huq

Mariah Huq has a huge fan following on social media where she regularly updates her profile. She has been among the main participants of the show in the initial 2 seasons. Check out pictures from her profile below.

Kari Wells

The cast of married to medicine includes Kari Wells, who was a part of the show as the main cast in the first season. Then she started appearing on the show as a guest and will be seen in this season as well. She has a decent fan following on social media where she regularly updates her profile. Check out pictures from her profile below.

Toya Bush-Harris

Toya Bush-Harris is another main cast member of the show. She has appeared in all the previous seasons and is very popular among the fans of the show. Check out pictures from her profile below.

Simone Whitmore

Simone Whitmore among the main cast members of the show and has appeared in all 7 seasons. Simone will be seen in this season as well. Check out pictures from her profile below.

Jackie Walters

Jackie Walters is the main cast member of the show. Jackie shall be a part of the latest season as well. Check out pictures from her profile below.

Married to Medicine's Heavenly Kimes will also be a part of the latest season along with Lisa Nicole Cloud, Quad Webb, Quad Walters and Contessa Metcalfe.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Release date

Married to Medicine Season 8 Episode 1 will release on March 7th, 2021. The show will be available to watch on 9/8c on Bravo. Each episode will run for 43 minutes long.

The episode will also be available to watch on other platforms such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, Youtube TV and Direct TV. The show will also be available to stream on Apple TV, iTunes (season 1-7) and Amazon Prime Video.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.