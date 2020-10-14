CBS' New Shows All Set To Premiere From November 2020; Find Out Release Dates

American commercial broadcast television and radio network, CBS recently released teasers for nine much-loved TV shows, which are all set to air in November. These shows include NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, S.W.A.T, All Rise, Young Sheldon, The Neighbourhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive and Mom. However, actor Anna Faris will not return for the eighth season of Mom, as the actor had earlier exited the series to pursue ‘other opportunities’.

CBS confirms the news on Twitter:

Deadline claims that the above-mentioned CBS shows had already started production first and have multiple completed episodes to make them available for the launch. More so, the additional dates for other shows will be announced shortly as many shows have not yet completed filming their news seasons yet. More so, CBS has also announced a new comedy show, B Positive, which is set to premiere on November 5. The series, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, is inspired by Pennette’s personal experience as a transplant recipient.

It's starting to feel like fall because CBS shows are coming back. Check out the Primetime premiere dates for TEN scripted series across five nights here: https://t.co/oAoaAEKJVI pic.twitter.com/6JQdZQRXLL — CBS (@CBS) October 13, 2020

Fans react to the news:

I told you to watch One Day At A Time when it was on Netflix.



I told you to watch #ODAAT when it was on PopTV.



Will you please listen to me this time and watch it on CBS tonight?!? It's a truly beautiful, hilarious, timely show. https://t.co/3lvio6tbTL — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) October 12, 2020

At Finn’s urging, Steffy seizes an opportunity to give back while in recovery today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/DQRYswGmfn — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 13, 2020

CBS is bringing back SWAT! The show has been dubbed the newest “reformed” police drama on TV! All ofc’s are wearing non-offensive uniforms, taking social workers on call-outs w them & then showcasing what the ofc’s will be doing while on admin. leave after deadly force encounters https://t.co/Cpm1nwlspI — Chief Jim Gilbert (@CHIEFGILBERT1) October 13, 2020

CBS' shows and their premiere dates:

Monday’s one-hour comedy specials, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and hit drama All Rise are set to air on TV from November 16, 2020. Meanwhile, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans return on November 8, while the two-hour premiere of S.W.A.T. debuts on Wednesday, November 11. The much-loved comedy-drama Young Sheldon and Mom are set for a debut on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

(Image credits: CBS Twitter)

