Know Dale From 'The Bachelorette', And If He Is The Reason Why Clare Is Exiting The Show

The Bachelorette's latest season was delayed numerous times this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the lockdown, all movie and TV productions had to be halted in the US. Now that filming restrictions have been lifted, The Bachelorette could finally film its first few episodes. The dating reality show's first episode aired on October 13, 2020, on the ABC network.

However, according to a recent NY Times report, this season's Bachelorette, Clare Crawley, will exit the show in just 12 days. If this rumour is true, then this will be the first time in the history of The Bachelorette that a contestant finds love before the end of the season. Moreover, the reason for Clare Crawley exit might be one of her suitors, Dale Moss. Here is a look at who Dale Moss is and why Clare reported got engaged to him even before the end of the show.

Dale from The Bachelorette who reportedly 'won' the show even before the finale

Also Read | Gal Gadot Opens Up About The Viral 'Imagine' Video; Says She Had Good Intentions

According to reports from the NY Times and other portals, Clare Crawley exited The Bachelorette after just 12 days of filming. The reason for her exit is apparently Dale Moss. The two reportedly talked with each other during the lockdown and fell in love even before filming began. Clare will apparently be replaced by Tayshia Adams, who will be the new Bachelorette for this season. Reports even claim that Clare refused to meet the other men during filming after she met Dale Moss.

Also Read | William Shatner Opens Up About Late Estranged Friend Leonard Nimoy From 'Star Trek' Fame

Dale Moss is not just a contestant in The Bachelorette. He also happens to be a former American football free-agent wide receiver. He has played for popular teams like the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Dale Moss no longer plays football, but he is still associated with the sport even today. According to Forbes, the former footballer recently partnered up with The Lonely Entrepreneur, to help women and minorities with entrepreneurial skills.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Comments On Staying Away From Social Media; Calls It 'self-preservation'

Moreover, Dale is also an ambassador for the Special Olympics. The Bachelorette season 16 episode Two will premiere on October 20. The date for the third episode has been announced as October 27.

Also Read | Luke Hemsworth Expresses Desire To Reprise Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, Says 'I Am Ready'

[Image source Dale Moss Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.