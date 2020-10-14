What Happened To 'Two And A Half Men' Star Conchata Ferrell?

Award-winning actor Conchata Ferrell, who played the role of the housekeeper in Two and a Half Men, passed away on October 12, 2020, Monday in Los Angeles. She died in Sherman Oaks Hospital at the age of 77. Her daughter Samantha Anderson confirmed the news of her demise.

Conchata Ferrell passed away on Monday at the age of 77. According to a report by The New York Times, she was hospitalized in December for a kidney infection, which had spread to her bloodstream. Later on, she was in ICU for four weeks after getting a heart attack in May. After moving her to long-term care, they kept her on a respirator and dialysis until her demise in October.

Conchata Ferrell's acclaimed work

When CBS was reportedly casting for comedy series Two and a Half Men, the character of Berta, Charlie Harper’s housemaid, was written as Eastern European. However, Conchata Ferrell wanted to do it in her voice. She even told the same to the producers, who agreed to it. Moreover, the makers also changed their minds about making Berta disappear after two episodes.

The role of Berta in Two and a Half Men got Conchata Ferrell two Emmy Awards nods for best-supporting actress in a comedy series. She appeared for more than 200 episodes in its 12 seasons. The series showcased Berta as a rustic, mettlesome old hippie, who had a collection of phone numbers of local drug dealers. Moreover, she gave weird nicknames to other characters in Two and a Half Men.

Conchata Ferrell's Awards and nominations

Before Two and a Half Men, Conchata Ferrell had appeared in Lanford Wilson’s The Hot L Baltimore in 1973. She also received acclaim for her character as April. The play got numerous awards and ran for three years. Meanwhile, Conchata Ferrell collected her off-Broadway prices like Drama Desk Award for a play, and an Obie for her performance in 1973s The Sea Horse. Moreover, the Two and a Half Men star garnered her first Emmy nomination for a recurring role in 1992 for L.A. Law. She played the role of Susan Bloom, an entertainment lawyer.

