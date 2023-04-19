Citadel Global Premiere: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden Turn Up Glam Quotient

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are gearing up for the release of their upcoming web series Citadel. Ahead of the release, the show's global premiere was held in London, England. The actors looked amazing as they posed for the photographers.

The duo was giggling while posing for the cameras. Their electrifying chemistry was loved by the fans. Talking about the actors' outfits, Priyanka looked stunning in a red off-shoulder gown. She left her tresses open. For her makeup, she opted for mascara-laden eyes, highlighted cheeks, and red lips. On the other hand, Richard looked dapper in a black formal suit. Take a look at their photos below.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden at #CitadelOnPrime global premiere 😍 pic.twitter.com/tvYCMPZP0w — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) April 18, 2023

oh priyanka chopra is breathtaking pic.twitter.com/hLCi4ePxhb — ً (@SheethalS5) April 18, 2023

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas arrives at the global premiere of "Citadel". pic.twitter.com/KHQOX92N30 — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 18, 2023

Looks wise, Richard Madden EASILY could have been the next Bond, but I don’t think he has the cheek, the nerve, the audacity, the gumption, OR the personality to bring to the character, sadly pic.twitter.com/OPpHRV6bsW — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 18, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden at the ‘CITADEL’ premiere https://t.co/7p1y3A1xO8 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 18, 2023

More about Citadel

Citadel will release on April 28. The film is helmed by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame Anthony Russo and Joe Russo. While the first two episodes will release on April 28, the other episodes will release on a weekly basis. The finale episode will be aired on May 26. Apart from Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the web series stars Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Lesley Manville, Roland Moller, Osy Ikhile and Caoilinn Springall, among others. Citadel is renewed for second season as some things will remain unresolved in the first season.