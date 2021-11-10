Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 First Look Unveiled; Teases Johny And Daniel's Training

As the fans were keenly awaiting the release of the popular Netflix series, Cobra Kai season 4, the makers recently unveiled Cobra Kai season 4 first look and left the fans amazed.

Cobra Kai is the American martial arts comedy-drama streaming television show created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg. The series is the sequel to the original Karate Kid movies by Robert Mark Kamen.

Cobra Kai season 4 first look revealed

Cobra Kai initial seasons were premiered in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and the fans were eagerly waiting for the makers to announce Cobra Kai season 4. The makers dropped in the first look of the show which included actors namely Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese and Terry Silver.

According to People Magazine, writers and executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg escalated the curiosity of the fans by asking them to prepare themselves as Cobra Kai season 4 was their biggest one yet. They further revealed that it could be anyone's game with new alliances, new students, new conflicts, and the return of a legendary franchise character.

The statement read, "Prepare yourselves because season 4 is our biggest one yet. With new alliances, new students, new conflicts and the return of a legendary franchise character, it's anyone's game. Strap in for a wild ride on the way to the 51st Annual All Valley Tournament!"

Cobra Kai season 4 release date

While teasing the fans with the first look of the upcoming season of the show, the makers also unveiled the Cobra Kai season 4 release date which is slated to be on 31 December 2021. Take a look at the list of episodes that will be released in December-

Episode 1- "Let's Begin"

Episode 2- "First Learn Stand"

Episode 3- "Then Learn Fly"

Episode 4- "Bicephaly"

Episode 5- "Match Point"

Episode 6- "Kicks Get Chicks"

Episode 7- "Minefields"

Episode 8- "Party Time"

Episode 9- "The Fall"

Episode 10- "The Rise"

Cobra Kai season 4 plot

The official synopsis of the show stated, "Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament... and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?"

