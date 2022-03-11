Courteney Cox Picks Her Favourite Love Interest From 'FRIENDS'; Cites A Goofy Reason

Touted as one of the most beloved shows of all time, FRIENDS characters have been immortalized on the small screen over the years. From slapstick comedy to iconic scenes, the series has also given fans a long list of dialogues that can be referenced in any real-life situation. Moreover, the characters--Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe and Joey-- had a plethora of love interests before finally settling down with 'the one'.

Notably, Monica Geller, played by Courteney Cox, also experienced a number of romantic flings which were, unarguably, all handsome and successful men before she found her soulmate in Chandler. However, recently, the actor revealed her favourite love interest from the series amongst a tough roaster of actors including the likes of Tom Selleck, George Clooney, Jon Favreau, and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

FRIENDS' actor Courteney Cox reveals her favourite love interest

During her appearance on Hot Ones, the 57-year-old actor was asked to choose her favourite love interest for her role Monica in the popular series FRIENDS. The actor was quick to take the name Tom Selleck, citing a goofy reason. She also mentioned Jon Favreau, while lauding his work as a director. Cox said, ''Well, Tom Selleck was the nicest and the tallest. Jon Favreau is the best director, he wasn’t directing then.(sic)''

As mentioned earlier, the series claims a massive fanbase and still continues to reign over platforms including Netflix as fans rewatch it. However, the Monica Geller actor recently revealed that she does not remember shooting many episodes of the popular series. During her appearance on Today's Willie Geist, the actor recalled being unable to answer several questions related to the show during the Friends Reunion.

She stated, ''I should've watched all 10 seasons, because, when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, 'I don't remember being there. Yeah. I don't remember filming so many episodes. I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, 'Oh my God, I don't remember this at all.' But it's so funny," The actor further elaborated that the reason behind forgetting to film is typical of her as she does not remember most of her traumatic memories.

