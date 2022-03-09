Courteney Cox Reveals She Doesn't Remember Filming Most Of 'Friends' Episodes; Read

Courteney Cox, who was recently seen in the popular movie, Scream, is best known for her notable portrayal of the character Monica from the iconic tv series, Friends. The actor recently went down memory lane and talked about her experience shooting for the show and left the audience in shock by revealing that she doesn't remember shooting much of the episodes.

Courteney Cox has appeared in many popular movies and tv shows namely The Opposite Sex and How to Live with Them, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Scream, Scream2, Scream 3, Scream 4, Scream 5, The Longest Yard, You Cannot Kill David Arquette, Misfits of Science, Shining Vale and many more.

Courteney Cox finds Friends' comedy relevant

According to an interview with Today's Willie Geist on his Sunday Sitdown segment, Courteney Cox went candid about working on the popular tv sitcom Friends and revealed that she doesn't remember filming for much of the episodes. Elaborating it further, she stated how she was asked many questions about the show during the Friends Reunion and added that she should've watched all the 10 seasons before that. Cox also mentioned that she does see the show airing on TV sometimes and while watching a couple of scenes, she wonders that she doesn't remember filming that at all.

"I should've watched all 10 seasons because when I did the reunion and was asked questions, I was like, 'I don't remember being there. Yeah. I don't remember filming so many episodes. I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go, 'Oh my God, I don't remember this at all.' But it's so funny," she stated.

Furthermore, when asked why doesn't she remember filming most of the episodes, she answered that it was basic for her because she didn't even remember any traumatic memories from her childhood and added that she doesn't even know the reason behind it.

As the show is still being explored by the new generations, the actor shed light on how the comedy in the show was relevant and people could relate to every character. She said, "It doesn't matter what generation is watching it. It holds up. I think the comedy is relevant. People can relate to every character. I don't care how big the cell phone is. The computer you can't lift. Life is that way."

Friends cast

Apart from Courteney Cox essaying the iconic role of Monica Geller, other prominent cast members of the show included Mathew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

Image: A Still from 'Friends'/Instagram/@courteneycoxofficial