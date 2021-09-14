Date A Live Season 4 Release Delayed: Check Out First Trailer & New Dates Here

As the third season of Date A Live was released in 2019, the fans were delighted when the makers announced the release of Date A Live Season 4 for 2021, however, the dates were recently postponed. They even released the trailer of the series to share a glimpse of what the fans could expect in Date A Live Season 4. Here's everything you need to know about Date A Live season 4's release date, trailer, cast and more.

Date A Live is a Japanese novel series that was adapted for an anime series by AIC+ in the same name in 2013. After the success of the show, the makers released a second season in 2014 and they even launched a movie named Date A Live The Movie: Mayuri Judgement in 2015.

Date A Live release date

Date A Live release date was earlier set for October 2021 as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule but it was recently confirmed that the series will be released in 2022. The makers even released the Date A Live season 4 trailer to escalate the curiosity of the fans and reveal that the upcoming season will be full of thrill and will also consist of a lot of new additions in the story and the cast. The upcoming season of the series is expected to feature new characters and foes along with an entirely new production studio and team. However, there will be many other team members who will be returning to the new season. Composer Go Sakabe, director Jun Nakagawa (the director behind the Date A Bullet anime spin-off) will be reprising their roles for the new season for studio Geek Toys. Fumihiko Shimo will be writing the season's scripts, and Naoto Nakamura will serve as the character designer for the season.

According to Comicbook, some of the confirmed team members who will be returning to the show includes Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shido Itsuka, Marina Inoue as Tohka Yatogami, Misuzu Togashi as Origami Tobiichi, Maaya Uchida as Kaguya Yamai, Sarah Emi Bridcutt as Yuzuru Yamai, Ayana Taketatsu as Kotori Itsuka, Iori Nomizu as Yoshino, Asami Sanada as Kurumi Tokisaki, Minori Chihara as Miku Izayoi, and Ayumi Mano as Natsumi.

Watch Date A Live trailer; Check fans' reactions

As the Date A Live Season 4 trailer was recently released, the fans were delighted and dropped in comments expressing their amazement. A fan stated ‘Damn! the new artstyle and visuals are astonishing!! But somewhere in my heart I still miss the old artstyle’ while another one wrote ‘this is beautiful, I can't stop crying’. Many other fans added more such reactions to the trailer. Take a look.

Image: Twitter/ @Spiritpledgedal