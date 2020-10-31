David Beckham And Victoria Beckham Sign £16million Deal With Netflix For A Docu-series

David and Victoria Beckham have landed a 16 million pound deal with Netflix for a series that will include the life and unseen moments of the couple and their kids. A report by The Sun has provided details as to what the documentary will feature. Read along to know more.

David Beckham’s series with Netflix

The show will also feature the former football player’s rise to fame through personal photos and include family and friends’ interviews. The show will also see the couple’s love story. Sources of The Sun mentioned that the series will show a totally unseen and different side of David Beckham.

As per the report, the family has major archives of his career since he was a boy including newspaper cut-outs, school records and team photos through the years. The documentary will profoundly feature his wife Victoria Beckham and their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Alongside, it will have glimpses from the various camcorder footage they have from birthdays, Christmaseves, special occasions.

The documentary will have a camera crew that will also be capturing the football player’s life now, his trips around the globe for business ventures, charity and social commitments to him being involved with his US team Inter Miami. The series will kick start with Beckham playing ball in his backyard along with dad Ted and will also feature interviews from all of his family including the kids. Former teammates Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs, as well as celebrity friends James Corden and best friend Dave Garner, are also expected to feature in the show.

It will also document his best and worst moments on the pitch, like his winning goal against Greece that made England get through 2002 FIFA World Cup. His unmissable haircuts and outfits that he has sported through the years. The announcement of the documentary has just happened but there are much fewer chances of it being released before the start of 2022, even when a good amount of archive footage already exists. Beckham has established Studio 99 media and production company last year in 2019, which will be co-producing the series while the search for a director is still on.

