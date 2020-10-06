Brooklyn Beckham Says 'posh Is Back' As He Shows Off His New Ink For Fiancee Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have been one of the most loved celebrity couples ever since they have been engaged with each other. Recently, in a post uploaded by Brooklyn on his social media, fans spotted something rather adorable and amazing. The model could be seen sporting a new tattoo which seemed like the eyes of Nicola Peltz. Fans could not stop gushing over the romance between the two and left several positive notes for the couple in the comments.

Brooklyn Beckham reveals a tattoo of Nicola Peltz on his neck

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have never shied away from showing each other off on social media. The recent tattoo on Beckham's neck came as a surprise to fans. Brooklyn shared a bunch of photos and videos in the post that he made on Instagram. The model was seen applying makeup on Nicola as she sat there glancing into the camera behind them. It was in the first video Brooklyn shared that people noticed the tattoo he was sporting and asked him if those really were the eyes of Nicola Peltz.

Since the video was taken in a close up fashion, the eyes of Nicola were quite visible to the followers of Brooklyn. Thus the fans could easily notice the similarities between the tattoo and the actual eyes of Nicola Peltz. Therefore, they were amazed by the gesture done by Brooklyn and called them couple goals in the comments. People have been showering the young couple with love ever since they announced their engagement online.

Upon uploading the series of posts, Brooklyn captioned the image as Posh is back. Thus giving a nod to his mother’s stage name when she was part of the group Spice Girls. He also mentioned the name due to the fact that he was using his mother’s line of cosmetics on his fiancee. The couple looked delighted in the video and shared a laugh all along as Brooklyn applied makeup on Nicola. The fans felt joyful watching the two have a gala time with each other and thus praised the two in the comments for their amazing chemistry with each other.

