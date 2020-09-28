Brooklyn Beckham Photographs Sir David Attenborough For 'A Life On Our Planet'

Brooklyn Beckham has been busy shooting for his new documentary film titled A Life on our Planet which features Sir David Attenborough recounting his life and the evolution of history on earth, with respect to the environmental aspects of the planet. The 21-year-old Brooklyn took to his Instagram and shared a few shots he clicked of the legendary broadcaster along with a heartfelt caption writing it was an amazing experience. Check out Brooklyn Beckham's post below -

Brooklyn Beckham's post for Sir David Attenborough

I am excited to share these photos at last. I was so lucky to be invited by @wwf_uk to join @davidattenborough as he filmed scenes for his new film A Life on Our Planet a while ago. Can’t believe I got to photograph him. I was really nervous but he was so relaxed and kind to me a true gentleman. He just loved that we were all there and wants young people to learn more about the planet so we can do what we can to save it. Will never forget this trip. Thank you so much Sir David can’t wait to watch the film

Brooklyn is the oldest child of David and Victoria who is pursuing a career in professional photography. Beckham, along with the photos of Sir David Attenborough shared that he was excited to share the photos at last, hinting that he took them months prior to the release. Since the documentary is scheduled to release on October 4, 2020, on Netflix, it can be assumed that Brooklyn was not allowed to share the photos earlier on social media which is a common practice on film/documentary productions.

Though this is a commendable achievement for the young photographer, it won't be Brooklyn's first high-profile assignment. The 21-year-old had previously worked with Cody Simpson, photographing him for the GQ Magazine. Whereas, he also worked with his father for a sunglasses brand advertisement in early-2020, which was unveiled in July.

Back in 2019, Brooklyn was working alongside photographer Rankin in an internship. After dropping out of the Parsons School of Design, Brooklyn has been championing his career in photography as he has also shot an ad campaign for Burberry and clicked Sophie Turner.

