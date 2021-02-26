David Benioff & D.B. Weiss Recruit Young Faces For Their First Netflix Film 'Metal Lords'

The famous Game of Thrones series co-creators David Benioff and D B Weiss have already signed an expansive deal with Netflix to produce new titles. Out of the number of projects that the creators announced, one of the first likely to be materialized is Metal Lords. Now, as per a report in Entertainment Weekly, the creators have finalised the lead cast of their first Netflix film. Here’s every intriguing detail that you need to know.

Metal Lords cast

According to the portal, Metal Lord features Knives Out and It movie fame Jaeden Martell as the main protagonist alongside Isis Hainsworth. The film will also mark the debut of newcomer Adrian Greensmith. Adrian is reportedly a student at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Helmed by Peter Sollet, the script of the film is penned by Weiss who is also one of the producers of the film.

What is the plot of Metal Lords?

According to What’s On Netflix, the premise of the film revolves around the lives of two high school who try to begin their own heavy metal band. The two while on the quest to find a bass player for their team, come across a girl who is extremely good at Cello. If the trio can’t come to terms and work together, they will never win the Battle of Bands.

As per TV and film industry insider Daniel Richtman, the film features the main lead as Hunter, Kevin and Emily. The character Hunter is speculated to belong to a dysfunctional family and is socially uncomfortable. Hunter tries to hide his emotion behind his one true passion –Heavy Metal. Another character from the film is Kevin, he is a shy kid with a big heart.

He is unable to express his emotions and is thankful for having a friend like Hunter in his life. Emily plays the Cello and is the only real musician from the band. Emily’s character is smart, sensitive and talented as well. However, her similarities with Kevin causes the two to come into a relationship which indirectly creates conflicts between the trio.

