'Game Of Thrones' Animated Drama Series In Early Talks For HBO Max: Reports

'Game of Thrones' is one of the most acclaimed fantasy television series. It ended with its eighth and final season in 2019, consisting of 73 episodes in total. The finale did not satisfy many fans, but the makers are keen on expanding the universe based on George R. R. Martin’s novels. Now an animated series is said to be in the works.

Also Read | Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy Join GOT Prequel 'House Of The Dragon' In Key Roles

'Game of Thrones' animated drama series eyed at HBO Max

According to recent news from The Hollywood Reporter, an animated Game of Thrones show is in the early development stage at HBO Max. Meetings with writers for the series are already underway for Game of Thrones on HBO Max. The Animated Game of Thrones plot would be similar in tone to the original show. Currently, no deals have been made and there is still a chance that the animated version of Game of Thrones on HBO Max never comes on screen.

Also Read | 'House Of The Dragon' First Look Out; Hints At More Dragons In The 'Game Of Thrones' World

According to reports from the same entertainment daily, the animated series is in fact, a part of a larger strategy made in order to expand the Game of Thrones world. The team of development executives at HBO that is led by Francesca Orsi has started working directly with George R.R. Martin in order to build the sprawling world of Martin’s fantasy drama. The expansion of the GOT world starts with HBO’s House of the Dragon.

The show that focuses on the Targaryens casts new actors to enter the Targaryen line. Actors like Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and Emma D’Arcy have been signed for the Game of Thrones prequel series. Another spinoff in the making is said to be Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Also Read | 'Its A Shame,' Says Naomi Watts On The Cancellation Of 'Game Of Thrones' Prequel

Also Read | Game Of Thrones: A Few Facts About Targaryens To Recap Before Prequel

About Game of Thrones cast and plot

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama series, created by David Benioff and DB Weiss. Game of Thrones has an ensemble cast that is considered to be the largest on television. Game of Thrones casts Sean Bean, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, and Emilia Clarke as the lead characters. Game of Thrones plot revolves around the storyline of A Song of Ice and Fire that is set in having fictional Seven Kingdoms of Westeros and the Essosian continent. The series depicts many storylines simultaneously.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.