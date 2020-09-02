'Game Of Thrones' Writers David Benioff & Dan Weiss Lock In A New Project With Netflix

American television writers, David Benioff and Dan Weiss have recently locked in a new project under a mega-deal with Netflix. Confirming the news, Netflix recently announced that David Benioff and Dan Weiss will adapt the bestselling sci-fi book trilogy, The Three-Body Problem, which is authored by the well-known Chinese writer, Lu Cixin. In a statement given to Variety, David Benioff and Dan Weiss confessed that Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series they have ever read.

'We are looking forward': David and Dan

Explaining the reason behind his claims, the team mentioned that the book takes the readers on a time-ride, as it covers the 1960s era to distant fringes of the universe. Adding to the same, David Benioff and Dan Weiss revealed that they are looking forward to spending the next years by bringing Lu Cixin’s story to life for audiences across the world. If the reports are to be believed, Bernadette Caulfield, Lin Qi, Rosamund Pike and Brad Pitt have hopped on the project as executive producers.

Fans react:

Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B, Rian Johnson and Rosamund Pike will exec produce ‘Game of Thrones’ creators David Benioff & D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo’s ‘The Three-Body Problem’, an upcoming Netflix series that centers on humanity’s first contact with an alien colony. pic.twitter.com/5eExWpzJAI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 1, 2020

International best-seller 'The Three-Body Problem' to be adapted as a Netflix original series. David Benioff & D.B. Weiss to write. Rian Johnson as executive producer. I am not joking. @ r/FreeFolk > https://t.co/uv58rR4ymu #GameofThrones #GoT #GoTtoGive #freefolk pic.twitter.com/mhEXks8nnZ — RedditFreeFolk (@RedditFreeFolk) September 1, 2020

All about The Three-Body Problem trilogy

The Three-Body Problem became one of the most popular science fiction novels in China and has earned many literary awards. The book, which was originally authored by Lu Cixin, was translated in 2014 by Ken Liu and was published by Tor Books. More so, The Three-Body Problem also became the first Asian novel ever to win a Hugo Award for Best Novel.

David Benioff and Dan Weiss’ last book adaptation

Game of Thrones is considered as one of the most-watched television shows of all time. The show is an adaptation of the bestselling novel, Game of Thrones, authored by George RR Martin. David Benioff and D.B Weiss wrote the eighth season of the show. Starring Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Kit Harington in the leading roles, Game of Thrones follows the story of Nine noble families, who fight for control over the lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for centuries.

