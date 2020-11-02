David Schwimmer's Birthday: Take The Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The Friends Actor

David Schwimmer began his acting career performing in school plays at Beverly Hills High School. In 1988, he graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Arts in theatre and speech. Schwimmer gained worldwide recognition for playing Ross Geller in the sitcom Friends, for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1995.

While still acting in Friends, his first leading film role was in The Pallbearer (1996), followed by roles in Kissing a Fool, Six Days, Seven Nights, Apt Pupil (all 1998), and Picking Up the Pieces (2000). He was then cast in the miniseries Band of Brothers (2001) as Herbert Sobel. On the occasion of David Schwimmer's birthday, here's a quiz based on his movies and trivia.

David Schwimmer's quiz

1. Which movie marked the feature film debut of David Schwimmer?

Fight of the Intruder

A Deadly Silence

Friends

Monty

2. Which television series made David Schwimmer a household name in the industry?

Police Squad

L.A. Law

Blossom

Friends

3. Which movie featured David Schwimmer alongside Gwyneth Paltrow?

Kissing a Fool

The Pallbearer

Seven Nights

Apt Pupil

4. Which Steven Spielberg series featured David Schwimmer?

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Band of Brothers

The Caine Mutiny- Court-Martial

Run Fatboy Run

5. David Schwimmer lent his voice to which animated series?

Duane Hopwood

Big Nothing

Madagascar

John Carter

6. Which movie featured David Schwimmer alongside Winona Ryder and Chris Evans?

The Iceman

Great Family

Hotel

Uprising

7. Can you guess David Schwimmer’s movie with the plot, “a widow investigates an insurance fraud, chasing leads to a pair of Panama City law partners exploiting the world's financial system”?

Apt Pupil

The Thin Pink Line

The Laundromat

Big Nothing

8. In which television series David Schwimmer performed his Friends’ character, Ross Geller?

Breast Men

Uprising

Since You’ve Been Gone

The Single Guy

9. David Schwimmer bagged Screen Actors Guild Awards for which television series?

Friends

30 Rock

Band of Brothers

The Pallbearer

10. Which of these movies is not directed by David Schwimmer?

Little Britain USA

New Car Smell

Joey

30 Rock

David Schwimmer's quiz - answers

A Deadly Silence

Friends

The Pallbearer

Band of Brothers

Madagascar

The Iceman

The Laundromat

The Single Guy

Friends

30 Rock

