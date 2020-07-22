'FRIENDS' Star David Schwimmer Puts An End To The Years-long 'we Were On A Break' Debate

FRIENDS actor David Schwimmer settled the debate on whether two of the 6 famous characters from the show, Ross Geller and Rachel Greene, were 'on a break' while he appeared in The Tonight Show. Schwimmer, who played the role of Ross in FRIENDS, insisted that the on-screen pair 'were on a break'. The actor spoke about it during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show that is hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Read on to complete details about the story:

David Schwimmer opens up about 'we were on a break' debate

Several fans of the popular 90s sitcom have a conflict regarding the subject and Jimmy Fallon, during his interview with David Schwimmer on The Tonight Show, talked about it. Fallon asked the actor, ''Can you say what right now as you, David Schwimmer- were they on a break or were they not on a break?''.

Schwimmer settled on the debate and replied, ''It's not even a question, they were on a break''. Fallon appreciated Schwimmer's way of responding to the question.

The subject of Ross and Rachel being 'on a break' on FRIENDS started during the third season and the debate continued throughout the other seasons. It had to do with Jennifer Aniston's character, that is Rachel Green, accusing Ross Geller of cheating on her with the 'copy machine girl', for which Ross' defense was that 'they were on a break' and hence it doesn't quantify as cheating.

The famous line, 'they were on a break' was then repeated in many instances on the show and it remains to be one of the show's most popular lines.

During the interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, David Schwimmer also spoke about his upcoming project. The actor said, ''This reunion special, which we would love to shoot, it's unscripted. It's basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits.'' According to reports, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer are scheduled to feature in the special reunion episode.

David Schwimmer, who rose to prominence with his performance in FRIENDS, is also known for starring in other films like Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted, Six Days Seven Nights, Trust, and others. On the work front, Schwimmer is playing the role of Jerry Berstein in the TV show titled Intelligence. He is also a part of another TV show, The One Where They Got Back Together. He is also the executive producer of the show.

