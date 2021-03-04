Netflix Releases New Stills From R Madhavan And Surveen Chawla's Upcoming Show 'Decoupled'

Actor R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla will be seen together in the upcoming Netflix series Decoupled. The streaming platform took to Instagram to share some new stills from the upcoming show. The caption of the post read as, "@actormaddy and @surveenchawla! Catch them in the comedy series #Decoupled while we catch our breath from all this jumping around!".

Also Read | R Madhavan Tries Out Netflix's Sound In Hindi; Fans Say, 'best Taddd-umm Ever!'

Also Read | R Madhavan Reveals The One Song That Describes His Life, Shares Fun Incident Around It

Netflix shares new still from R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla's show Decoupled

Also Read | R Madhavan Trivia: Lesser Known Facts About '3 Idiots' Actor

Fans loved the news of R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla coming together as a part of the Decoupled cast. Several fans commented that they are excited to watch the actors together while many others asked for the release date of the show. Check out some of the reactions below.

Decoupled on Netflix is a romantic comedy show that revolves around an affluent Delhi writer who announces his separation from his wife with a party. The events that follow reveal the other absurd relationships in their world. Manu Joseph is the showrunner. Hardik Mehta who previously directed Kaamyaab and upcoming Roohi will be directing the show whereas it is produced under the banner of Bombay Fables.

Also Read | R Madhavan Receives Honour For Contribution To Arts, Cinema

More about the cast of Decoupled

R Madhavan became popular after working in Mani Ratnam's Alaipayuthey which was released in 2000. He then starred in several popular Tamil movies like Muthamittal, Run, and Anbe Sivam. He also appeared in several popular Hindi films like 3 Idiots, Om Shanti, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and Tanu Weds Manu. He was last seen in Maara, which released earlier this year. In 2018, he made his web debut with the series Breathe that is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Surveen Chawla started her career with television shows like Kahiin Toh Hoga and Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena. She then starred in several popular Hindi films like Hate Story 2, Creature 3D, Parched and Ugly. She made her digital debut with Sacred Games and was also seen in Anil Kapoor's 24. She starred in several reality shows like Fear Factor India 2, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and Comedy Circus Ke Superstars.

Image Credits: @actormaddy/@surveenchawla Instagram

Also Read | R Madhavan Opens Up About The 'scariest Thing He Has Ever Done'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.