'Demon Slayer 2' Lands In Controversy; Here's Why Netizens Demand Show To Be 'cancelled'

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently underway. The series has sparked massive interest from anime lovers in the world upon its release in October and has been entertaining fans since then. However, the show seems to have landed in a controversy.

Numerous netizens are expressing their displeasure over the portrayal of one of the characters in the series. The character design for Nezuko has landed in a row, with some alleging that a teenage character was being 'sexualised.' Many are making calls to cancel the popular show.

Demon Slayer 2 lands in controversy over portrayal of Nezuko; some netizens want to 'cancel' it

While the plot of Demon Slayer revolves around the life of Tanjiro Kamado, who is seeking to become a demon slayer to avenge the death of his family, the role of his sister Nezuko is also important. The character had been turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. The recent few episodes had witnessed Nezuko fuming at Tanjiro, resulting in a new demon form for her, as her body grew in size.

With her kimono remaining the same in size, the character is now seen showing a cleavage, which is being termed as 'inappropriate' online. The fact that the character is in her teenage, around 13-14 or a maximum of 16, has further led to the character attracting controversy.



A New York-based teacher wrote that designing characters in such a way was sending a 'weird message.'

"I’ve taught classes of 9-12-year-old girls who all LOVE anime and think Demon Slayer is the coolest thing in the world, & if you think designing female characters like this isn’t sending them a weird message please touch the grass," he tweeted. He also dismissed arguments about the character being an 'adult' and asserted that there was 'no reason' to do so.

I will not engage with any defense of Nezuko’s design that is “oh that’s her adult form.” Demon Slayer Season 2 has SUCH great art there is no reason not to do better here. Tengen’s wives are so dope, and their tiddyfication is just such lazy poor design. (2/2) — 👨🏻‍🏫 Professor Soyboi 🌱💃🏼✨ (@PaxLillin) January 14, 2022

Another said it was being done for 'fan service.'

I understand she can adjust her size(apparently in many ways) but sexualizing a portrayed child/minor for fan service is something I don't understand why Japan does(this is not just in demon slayer btw). — thelostxprodigy (@topbowhunter101) January 11, 2022

One netizen called it a 'mess' while connecting it to comment on sexualisation of minors in anime series.

Between this and that entire mess with Nezuko, I understand why the JP bros are laughing at the Western fandom. https://t.co/ZTaahhNEDU — Richie Gonzalez (@KingofBeasts89) January 19, 2022

However, not everyone was pleased with the outrage.

One termed the protestors as 'woke puritans', and stated that the look was a result of gaining a foot of height and a lot of muscle while wearing a 12-year-old's kimono.

The woke mob is outraged over how an underaged Nezuko is "sexualized" due to her prominent cleavage in her demon form despite the fact that this is a logical consequence of her gaining a foot in height and a lot of muscle mass while wearing a kimono designed to fit a 12-year-old. pic.twitter.com/fe9J4F9Sos — Lunar Archivist (@LunarArchivist) January 20, 2022

One laughed over the displeasure against the show. Another netizen felt that one should leave the debate and only appreciate her beauty.

"It's hilarious to me that people begged for Demon Slayer season 2 only to cancel it over stupid ****" read one of the comments.