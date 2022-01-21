Last Updated:

'Demon Slayer 2' Lands In Controversy; Here's Why Netizens Demand Show To Be 'cancelled'

'Demon Slayer 2' landed in controversy over the portrayal of the character Nezuko in the series. Here's why netizens demanding show to be 'cancelled'

The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently underway. The series has sparked massive interest from anime lovers in the world upon its release in October and has been entertaining fans since then. However, the show seems to have landed in a controversy. 

Numerous netizens are expressing their displeasure over the portrayal of one of the characters in the series. The character design for Nezuko has landed in a row, with some alleging that a teenage character was being 'sexualised.' Many are making calls to cancel the popular show.

Demon Slayer 2 lands in controversy over portrayal of Nezuko; some netizens want to 'cancel' it

While the plot of Demon Slayer revolves around the life of Tanjiro Kamado, who is seeking to become a demon slayer to avenge the death of his family, the role of his sister Nezuko is also important. The character had been turned into a demon by Muzan Kibutsuji. The recent few episodes had witnessed Nezuko fuming at Tanjiro, resulting in a new demon form for her, as her body grew in size. 

With her kimono remaining the same in size, the character is now seen showing a cleavage, which is being termed as 'inappropriate' online. The fact that the character is in her teenage, around 13-14 or a maximum of 16, has further led to the character attracting controversy.
 
A New York-based teacher wrote that designing characters in such a way was sending a 'weird message.' 

"I’ve taught classes of 9-12-year-old girls who all LOVE anime and think Demon Slayer is the coolest thing in the world, & if you think designing female characters like this isn’t sending them a weird message please touch the grass," he tweeted. He also dismissed arguments about the character being an 'adult' and asserted that there was 'no reason' to do so. 

Another said it was being done for 'fan service.' 

One netizen called it a 'mess' while connecting it to comment on sexualisation of minors in anime series.

However, not everyone was pleased with the outrage. 

One termed the protestors as 'woke puritans', and stated that the look was a result of gaining a foot of height and a lot of muscle while wearing a 12-year-old's kimono.

One laughed over the displeasure against the show.   Another netizen felt that one should leave the debate and only appreciate her beauty. 

"It's hilarious to me that people begged for Demon Slayer season 2 only to cancel it over stupid ****" read one of the comments. 

 

