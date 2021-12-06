'Demon Slayer' Season 2: 'Entertainment District Arc' Episode Leaves Netizens' Emotional

Anime fans have been catching up on the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and were excited for the latest episode for a week. The episode finally was released on Sunday, and the wait seemed to be worth it for them. Netizens were completely impressed as the season ventured into the Entertainment District Arc.

The series aired its eighth episode of the season, and the first of the Entertainment District Arc. There were strong reactions with many also getting emotional after watching the episode. Here's what fans of Demon Slayer 2 have to say on latest episode of the season.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 Twitter review

Among the reactions from netizens was that the show was 'finally back' and that it was 'worth the wait'. The episode was termed 'perfect', '10/10', totally amazing' by one section of the fans.

The 'vibrant colours' on the show too found a mention in the comments and one called its animation 'beautiful'. Many were in tears within the initial few minutes itself.

#DemonSlayer is FINALLY animating new material (after making us watch Rengoku die three different times) but the wait was worth it lol pic.twitter.com/gpERyPV9IL — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) December 5, 2021

Demon slayer is officially back This ep was perfect pic.twitter.com/pal83CV49T — Tox🌙 (@Toxic_Moon__) December 5, 2021

Peak anime newgen is finally back. First episode of demon slayer season 2 already a 10/10.😭 pic.twitter.com/WtIrON9wHI — ⭐️Sinzs🔥 (@SinzsRengoku) December 5, 2021

Demon Slayer New 1 hour long episode was totally amazing, so glad this anime is back! Your thoughts?



Review coming tomorrow on our channel! pic.twitter.com/h6vBjPbPnm — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) December 6, 2021

The vibrant bright colors of demon slayer will NEVER fail to make me happy. We are FINALLY back pic.twitter.com/JH0gq2tkAE — NotMyth (@notmythlol) December 6, 2021

Shedding tears already on the first episode of “Demon Slayer” 🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Michael (@livingOnUhWave) December 6, 2021

Ahhhh, the wait is finally over! The first episode of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District Arc was amazing. The quality of the animation never fails to impress me. Tengen will definitely be a favorite among fan girls lol 👀 — Aqua⁷ (@CareySupreme) December 6, 2021

the animation of demon slayer is so beautiful omg ! — Subaru girl (@Marrri_ee) December 6, 2021

that demon slayer episode 🔥 — Aaron❄️ (@Aarontrev12) December 6, 2021

they didn’t have to start the new demon slayer episode like that 🥲🥲 crying literally 45 seconds in bye — nova (@bbyriku) December 6, 2021

I've never actually teared up watching anime but grave of the fireflies, fruit basket , aot and demon slayer had me feeling stuff https://t.co/Y6ToFmJbuU — pearl. (@_ilxiao) December 6, 2021

First four minutes into the new season of #DemonSlayer and I’m already crying.. RIP. — RAMPAGEx671 (@RAMPAGEx671) December 6, 2021

Among the only fans who was not the most impressed was one who called it 'okay' and that it was 'nothing special.' However, the person added that it was 'enjoyable.' Another wrote about being 'distraught.'

Demon slayer is okay, nothing special but enjoyable — 🎄FayDay🎄 (@IsFayday) December 6, 2021

I started the new demon slayer arc and let me tell you I’m distraught — ɛʍɨʟʏ💛🦅@ wear a mask wash your hands (@emunoia) December 6, 2021

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 8

The eight episode of the season was an hour-long special. The episode revolved around Tanjiro coming forward to control the person, whom Muzan turned into a demon, as he starts attacking his wife. Tanjiro receives help from a doctor, also a demon, and promises to provide demon blood to them for their research.

She too wants Muzan dead. Muzan , meanwhile, has asked his demons to kill Tanjiro and the episode ends with the attack on Tanjiro.

The eight episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 8, which is the first of the Entertainment Arc, after seven episodes of the Mugen Train Arc traces the story of Tanjiro's efforts to become a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister is made a demon. The episode will be available on Netflix from December 6.

