'Demon Slayer' Season 2: 'Entertainment District Arc' Episode Leaves Netizens' Emotional

'Demon Slayer' Season 2: 'Entertainment District Arc' episode gets emotional reviews by netizens on Twitter. Read further to check out their reactions.

Demon Slayer, demon slayer 2

Image: Twitter/@DemonSlayerUSA


Anime fans have been catching up on the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and were excited for the latest episode for a week. The episode finally was released on Sunday, and the wait seemed to be worth it for them. Netizens were completely impressed as the season ventured into the Entertainment District Arc. 

The series aired its eighth episode of the season, and the first of the Entertainment District Arc. There were strong reactions with many also getting emotional after watching the episode. Here's what fans of Demon Slayer 2 have to say on latest episode of the season.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 8 Twitter review

Among the reactions from netizens was that the show was 'finally back' and that it was 'worth the wait'. The episode was termed 'perfect', '10/10', totally amazing' by one section of the fans.

The 'vibrant colours' on the show too found a mention in the comments and one called its animation 'beautiful'. Many were in tears within the initial few minutes itself.

Among the only fans who was not the most impressed was one who called it 'okay' and that it was 'nothing special.' However, the person added that it was 'enjoyable.' Another wrote about being 'distraught.'

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 8

The eight episode of the season was an hour-long special. The episode revolved around Tanjiro coming forward to control the person, whom Muzan turned into a demon, as he starts attacking his wife. Tanjiro receives help from a doctor, also a demon, and promises to provide demon blood to them for their research.

She too wants Muzan dead. Muzan , meanwhile, has asked his demons to kill Tanjiro and the episode ends with the attack on Tanjiro.

The eight episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Episode 8, which is the first of the Entertainment Arc, after seven episodes of the Mugen Train Arc traces the story of Tanjiro's efforts to become a demon slayer after his family is killed and his sister is made a demon. The episode will be available on Netflix from December 6.
 

